Marketing firm picks MD

GDM Group has appointed Omolabake Yussuff as its new managing director. Yussuff, who is the former chief operating officer, takes over from Victor Afolabi, founder of the group as managing director.

She obtained a degree in Mass Communications from Olabisi Onabanjo University and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Southwales.

Yussuff is a strategic marketing professional whose specialisation cuts across sales and distribution strategy, marketing and strategic analysis, brand management, global marketing, customer insight and business development. She also a well-grounded expert at creating game-changing strategies.

She has worked with great brands like Unilever, Reckitt Benkiser, Nestle, Danone, Godrej and Diageo.

Her other career stints include Taijo Limited, Industrial and General Insurance Company (IGI).

