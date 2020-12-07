Business

Marketing firm picks MD

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

GDM Group has appointed Omolabake Yussuff as its new managing director. Yussuff, who is the former chief operating officer, takes over from Victor Afolabi, founder of the group as managing director.

 

She obtained a degree in Mass Communications from Olabisi Onabanjo University and Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Southwales.

 

Yussuff is a strategic marketing professional whose specialisation cuts across sales and distribution strategy, marketing and strategic analysis, brand management, global marketing, customer insight and business development. She also a well-grounded expert at creating game-changing strategies.

 

She has worked with great brands like Unilever, Reckitt Benkiser, Nestle, Danone, Godrej and Diageo.
Her other career stints include Taijo Limited, Industrial and General Insurance Company (IGI).

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

eTranzact’s 4.67bn right issue opens for subscription

Posted on Author Our Reporters

eTranzact International Plc’s rights issue of 4.67 billion ordinary shares of N0.50 each, at N1.50 per share on the basis of ten new ordinary shares for every nine ordinary shares held as at March 25, 2020, has opened for subscription. According to a statement signed by Godstime Iwenekhai, Head, Listings Regulation Department, NSE, the acceptance […]
Business

COVID-19: Labour tackles governors over minimum wage

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the failure of some governors to implement the N30,000 minimum wage signed into law by the Federal Government, organised labour under the aegis of Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has called on them to do the lawful thing and stop using COVID-19 as an excuse. Speaking in Abuja during the association’s […]
Business

AutoCheck introduces seamless access to car financing

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

  ……Launches website, mobile application   AutoChek, an automotive technology company set out to transform the African automobile industry by using technology to re-create the buying, maintenance and selling experience of motorists and car owners in Africa, is pleased to announce the launch of its website and mobile application where customers can buy, sell and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: