Marketing Institute tasks members on e-transaction

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN), Enugu State chapter, has charged its members to embrace digital finance or e-transaction in doing their business. Chairman of NIMN, Enugu, Dr. Oliver Ngwoke, who made the call yesterday in an address to members to mark the 2022 “World Consumer Rights Day,” in Enugu, noted that with digital finance or digital banking, marketers and consumers could stay in the comfort of their homes and transact business without stress. Speaking on the theme, “Fair Digital Finance,” Ngwoke said digital finance was the global thing presently.

He added that with digital finance, doing business has been made a lot easier as people can now make payments on-line without leaving their vicinity. “With digital finance, we can make our payment electronically; that is our business transactions. For one to participate in digital finance, one must have a fair knowledge of computers and other digital components.

“I want to encourage all of us to be abreast with what we are doing because we are in a computer age,” Ngwoke said. Delivering a lecture on the theme, “Fair Digital Finance,” a member of NIMN, Prof. Justice Nnabuko, said that digital finance was the way to go now. “Everybody is going digital. If you are not digital, you may miss your way,” she said.”

 

