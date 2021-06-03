Markets’ attack: Odumosu promises adequate security of lives, properties of traders

Taiwo Jimoh

Following reports of a possible attack on major markets in Lagos State, the State Police Command had promised adequate security of lives and properties of traders in the various market in the state.

The Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu made the promised Wednesday when he held a meeting with some leaders of major markets in the state, including Alaba International Market, Ladipo Spare Parts Market, Computer Village, Trade Fair and Balogun on Lagos Island.

It was learnt that the meeting was in continuation of the Lagos State Police Command’s proactive measures to fortify Lagos and some major markets.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Wednesday said after thorough deliberation on the security situations in the markets, the Commissioner of Police reassured them of adequate protection of lives and property of the traders including customers and workers in their respective markets in the state.

Odumosu therefore, referred to some rumoured news threatening attacks on the markets and dispelled such news that there was no cause for alarm in the state as all hands are on deck to neutralise any form of attacks in any part of the state.

Meanwhile, in their reactions, the markets’ leaders pointed out some areas where the command and the Lagos State government should focus and improve on, especially, on the installation of CCTV cameras at major markets in the state and regular deployment of police personnel and other security agencies to the markets.

