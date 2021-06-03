Metro & Crime

Markets’ attack: Odumosu promises adequate security of lives, properties of traders

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

Following reports of a possible attack on major markets in Lagos State, the State Police Command had promised adequate security of lives and properties of traders in the various market in the state.
The  Commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu made the promised Wednesday when he held a meeting with some leaders of major markets in the state, including Alaba International Market, Ladipo Spare Parts Market, Computer Village, Trade Fair and Balogun on Lagos Island.
It was learnt that the meeting was in continuation of the Lagos State Police Command’s proactive measures to fortify Lagos and some major markets.
The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement on Wednesday said after thorough deliberation on the security situations in the markets, the Commissioner of Police reassured them of adequate protection of lives and property of the traders including customers and workers in their respective markets in the state.
Odumosu therefore, referred to some rumoured news threatening attacks on the markets and dispelled such news that there was no cause for alarm in the state as all hands are on deck to neutralise any form of attacks in any part of the state.
Meanwhile, in their reactions, the markets’ leaders pointed out some areas where the command and the Lagos State government should focus and improve on, especially, on the installation of CCTV cameras at major markets in the state and regular deployment of police personnel and other security agencies to the markets.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Edo deputy gov’s brother abducted

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Armed men have kidnapped Mr. Frederick Shaibu, a younger brother of the Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu. He was abducted on Monday morning while driving his children to school in Benin. However, no contact has been established between the kidnappers and the victim’s family. A source close to the Shaibus yesterday said the incident […]
Metro & Crime

Video: Abducted pregnant student begs FG, family

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A pregnant student of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State has pleaded with the Federal Government and her parents to rescue her from her abductors. The lady, identified as Hajiya, is among the 39 students abducted by bandits from the college. In a new video released by the kidnappers, the pregnant student […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Oyo Police rescue kidnapped Lebanese

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan The Oyo State Police Command Monday evening announced that the foreign national (a Lebanese) kidnapped at the Panarama Farm Mekun, Oke Alaro area in Ibadan had been rescued. The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, revealed this in a statement, stating that the rescued victim, Hassan Mill, was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica