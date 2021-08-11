Markets remain cautious amid Delta fears – FXTM

Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, has said that it may be a relatively quiet week for Nigerian markets due to the absence of Tier 1 economic reports. Otunuga, while assessing global market, said nevertheless, the developments outside of Nigeria could impact sentiment ahead of the country’s inflation report next week.

“In the commodities arenas, oil prices remain pressured by rising COVID- 19 cases, particularly in China.

As travel curbs in Asia raise concerns over the outlook for fuel demand and the dollar appreciates on Fed taper expectations, this may result in lower oil prices.

Given how a handsome chunk of Nigeria’s export earnings and government revenues are from crude sales, this is an external risk that continues to impact Nigeria’s economic outlook.

“Asian shares kicked off Tuesday on a mixed note as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant hampered risk sentiment. Commodity markets stabilised after Monday’s brutal selloff, while the dollar held overnight gains, appreciating against most G10 currencies.

European markets are expected to open slightly lower with the lack of appetite for risk finding its way to Wall Street this afternoon according to U.S. futures.

Like this: Like Loading...