Business

Markets remain cautious amid Delta fears – FXTM

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Senior Research Analyst at FXTM, Mr. Lukman Otunuga, has said that it may be a relatively quiet week for Nigerian markets due to the absence of Tier 1 economic reports. Otunuga, while assessing global market, said nevertheless, the developments outside of Nigeria could impact sentiment ahead of the country’s inflation report next week.

 

“In the commodities arenas, oil prices remain pressured by rising COVID- 19 cases, particularly in China.

 

As travel curbs in Asia raise concerns over the outlook for fuel demand and the dollar appreciates on Fed taper expectations, this may result in lower oil prices.

Given how a handsome chunk of Nigeria’s export earnings and government revenues are from crude sales, this is an external risk that continues to impact Nigeria’s economic outlook.

 

“Asian shares kicked off Tuesday on a mixed note as persistent concerns over the spread of the Delta variant hampered risk sentiment. Commodity markets stabilised after Monday’s brutal selloff, while the dollar held overnight gains, appreciating against most G10 currencies.

 

European markets are expected to open slightly lower with the lack of appetite for risk finding its way to Wall Street this afternoon according to U.S. futures.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Lender launches ‘21 Days of Christmas’ campaign

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the spirit of this year’s Yuletide, Stanbic IBTC, a member of Standard Bank Group, has launched a, “21 Days of Christmas” campaign aimed at supporting its customers with products and services that meet their lifestyle needs. According to a press release, the 21 Days of Christmas campaign serves to encourage customers to spread cheer […]
Business

Fertiliser: Seeking partnership to revamp industry

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The Federal Government has called for more private-sector collaboration in its quest to revamp the fertiliser industry and make products available and affordable to farmers. TAIWO HASSAN reports There have been different reports from many quarters in the country’s agric industry on the key role fertiliser availability and affordability will play in this year’s planting […]
Business

Corporate earnings lift European stocks

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

European stocks extended gains for a third session on Thursday, as signs of a strong corporate earnings season and expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will stick to a dovish stance lifted demand for risky equities. According to Reuters News, the German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica