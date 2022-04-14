Business

MarkHack: Eko Innovation Centre, GDM, to reward winners

Posted on

Eko Innovation Centre, in collaboration with GDM Group, has officially launched the maiden edition of its Media and Marketing Hackathon tagged MarkHack 1.0, which is also regarded as the first of its kind in Nigeria. Before the official launch, the organisers revealed that over 500 individuals had registered to participate in the hackathon from 72 locations, five countries (which include Nigeria, California, Kenya, Pakistan, and London), and 3 continents (Africa, Europe and North America). It also announced that the best 10 teams with the most viable concepts would go headto- head at the finale on May 18 for a chance at the $20,000 prize pool and an acceleration programme with up to $50K equity investment to get their products ready for the market among other benefits.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos, the founder, Eko Innovation Centre & Curator, Art of Technology Lagos, Mr. Victor Afolabi, said that marketing was the most effective engine of economic development as it can rapidly develop entrepreneurs and managers but the industry is yet to see a technological breakthrough within the country considering the growth of Martech globally, an industry estimated at $344.8 billion in 2021, according to Martech Alliance (2021). “The Nigerian marketing industry has started to see preliminary innovation but acceleration is slow to disrupt the future in line with changing consumer behaviour. “We are yet to experience notoriety for a homegrown technological breakthrough at a remarkable scale in the Marketing Industry,” he said.

He stated further that MarkHack was conceptualised to make a difference. According to him, it is “a gathering of innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and marketing professionals, to create solutions to real-life marketing challenges in an intense period of time. Using creativity, technology, and mentoring, resulting in prototypes, fresh new concepts, and innovative usages of tech for marketing and media.” The organisers disclosed that participants would be split into teams of five and would be required to work together for three weeks, brainstorming and ideating new concepts based on their focus areas.

They would also be subgrouped into eight focus areas, which include consumer experience, media consumption, consumer recruitment & interaction, trade & retail engagement, analytics and metrics, events marketing, media monetisation, and content creation. Each team would pitch its ideas to a respected jury of experts in the subject matter, and the best 10 teams would be picked by the jurors. Overall, 21 mentors, 30 selection jurors, eight speakers, and six final jurors are partaking in the event and are the industry’s best with decades of experience in marketing, media, technology, business management and others. Delivering the keynote address on the topic, “Tech Disruption in Marketing: The Key to Redefining Consumer Recruitment and Interaction,” David M. Raab, Founder/CEO, Customer Data Platform Institute, urged marketers to be innovative, understand the concept of disruption and be deliberate about it, stating “change is everywhere. Usable disruption is hard to find. Look for strong benefits and good defense. Support disruption with innovative solutions for business success.” The Zone AOA Asst. Regional Manager (Sub Saharan Africa), Nestlé, Kayode Ol-adapo, and the Principal Partner, Apex Marketing UK, Dr. Rotimi Olaniyan, also spoke on the topics “Experiences in the Marketing Ecosystem, Responding to Modern Consumer and Retail Audiences” and “Rapid Brand Innovation Playbooks” respectively. They cited the importance of data-inspired insights, marketing innovation, disruptive marketing strategies, and technology-driven initiatives, among others.

 

