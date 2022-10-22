…marks first anniversary of eNaira

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has unveiled a programme of events to commemorate the first anniversary of the launch of Africa’s First Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) tagged the “eNaira”, which was formally launched by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Aso Villa on Monday 25 October 2021.

A statement by the Director, Corporate Communications Department, Osita Nwanisobi, said the implementation of the platform had put Nigeria in the global spotlight as one of the pioneers to deploy a CBDC into live production. This, the statement said, had continued to attract the interest of global stakeholders such as the IMF, World Bank, other Central Banks, and the CBDC community. As part of activities lined up to mark the anniversary, the statement said the CBN will hold a oneday workshop themed “Leveraging Innovation for Inclusive Growth and Development: The eNaira Advantage” scheduled to take place on Tuesday October 25, 2022 at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to him, the objectives of the workshop include the review of the implementation journey; to drive further adoption of the eNaira through public engagement; and to facilitate global policy dialogue on CBDC to pro-mote peer learning and benchmarking. The event will be hosted by the Governor of the bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, while the Ministers of Communication and Digital Economy and Humanitarian Affairs will be speakers at the event.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...