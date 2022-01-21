Marquis Robinson: A New Way to Invest in Real Estate

News

In the world of real estate investing, there are many names that have come to prominence in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. One such name is Marquis Robinson based in Atlanta, Georgia. Just a few short years into his real estate investing journey, his company pulls in an impressive seven figures a year. While he is still looking to grow his business, he has turned a lot of his attention to teaching others to invest like he did and also has developed a new software that is designed to help automate a lot of the processes in real estate investments.

From the tough lessons he has had to learn as a young boy growing up in a single parent household, Marquis developed the ability to be self-educated and self-motivated. In middle school and after, he was constantly getting in trouble for trying to sell toys, trading cards, and candy to kids at his school. Life as a young black kid in rural South Georgia wasn’t always easy for him. However, Marquis was not determined to be the sum of his surroundings and went on to state university where he studied business and history. After graduation, he used his education to work as a teacher for several years, bagging groceries on the side to save up for a better life in the future. Around this time, Marquis met with a cousin who worked in real estate as an agent. It was his conversation with her that sparked his interest in entering the market as an investor. Thinking through his options, Robinson said to himself, “being an agent sounds cool, but you only make 3%. As an investor, you make 97%.”

With his new business goals in mind, he knew that he needed to educate himself about his options. He began consuming as much education as he could on the subject, through mentors, books, courses, and investors. One of the biggest hurdles he’s had to face has been his approach to the definition of his business. Early on, after realizing how tough the market was, Robinson hired a coach to walk him through the nature of his business and his goals as an investor. Books that have taught him the most in his time as an investor have been the popular “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” series of books by the author Robert Kiyosaki, “Sell or Be Sold” by Grant Cardone. All of these sources of education have been indispensable to his success as an investor and business owner.

Robinson wants to help those he meets in his network and through his investments to meet their own goals in life. Early on in his time as an investor, he had to let go of the mindset of scarcity and embrace the knowledge that his future was going to be what he made for himself.
This was something he felt that he couldn’t do as a teacher. Armed with this new mindset and new knowledge that he has gained through building his real estate company, he has smashed through the barriers of his environment and teach others that the only limits that exist in this world are the ones that we set for ourselves.

To learn more about his course for potential real estate investors or to see the services his company Skyview Acquisitions provides, you can follow him on Instagram at Wealth_Forever.
You can also go directly to his company website at Marquisrobinson.com.

Also, check out his course on real estate investing and see if this is the course for you in your next few steps as an entrepreneur at the Wholesale Mastery Course.

 

