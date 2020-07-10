Marriage, a major obstacle for women in music – Aduke Gold

Her songs may have resonated more than her name, Aduke Gold as she is commonly called on stage. She was initially known as Aduke Penkele when she entered the scene about 18 years ago as a kid artiste, but as time passed by and things began to evolve, one of her mentors, Tope Alabi, a top gospel artiste, changed it to GOLD because she believed that the former stage name literally and spiritually would impact negatively on her. OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI reports

How did you come about your singing inspiration?

First of all, I give everything to the Lord, it is all about what God has given me, the Bible says you can’t get anything except it is given unto you from above. So, I think it’s from above and I’m just working from it, I’m working to refine it more on earth. What really inspired me most of the times is what I see around, what the spirit of the Lord align me with. And even the in-depth of what we see with what we can’t see and what we see with what we see at the peripheral, what propel such things from under and what we can’t see and how we deal with them even though we can’t see them with our physical eyes, so that’s it.

When did the journey start and how has it been?

That’s about 19 years ago. Actually, it started from my childhood, it has been what people have seen all-over me that this girl can sing, can dance and all that. I started from church, which is a very normal story for every gospel artiste. I started from church at a very tender age, I think that was the field that prepared me for my journey onward. Mixed feelings, we’re counting our blessings in human, you know we count it in what people say about the song, we count it in testimonies and how we have been able to meet with people emotional issues, give hopes to people but when we go to the monetary or financial aspect, we’re all still begging God that one day it will pay off, but for now we thank God that people will say oh! I heard your song, it met with me.

You said you are not yet financially there but do you get satisfactory responses from people?

I’m not yet there, I’m not even close financially. Responses from people, fans, people that are not of the same religion with me, imagine a HERBALIST called me one day and said “before I do my incantations and everything, I listen to your song by five o’clock in the morning and I thank God that you’re not somehow limited to your own religion. You will understand GOLD better. My joy is that I’m able to have a pass way to your heart even though I’m not “serving” the same God like you do believe, you know, in as much as my message can get through to you and it can do something spectacular, I think we’re good to go.

You’re still very young, so what’s your marriage with the old-school song?

My marriage with the old school is just creativity and originality that has disappeared in the music of today. Most of the time, people will say, Aduke Gold, you sing like you live with one Iya Arugbo (old woman), no big deal. The reason is that I don’t listen to contemporary music, except for a music making waves, I will listen to it and rock it but it is not my secret place, I go by the songs that have outlived 40 years, you know Mama Bola Are is celebrating 45 years on stage, what has propelled her, what has been gingering her since 45 years and she is still there. If you see her on the stage you would not believe this woman is more than 70 years dancing and singing. Whenever she picks the microphone, you know you would see the atmosphere become charged and she has songs that when sang, she already has her followers, but now when our own millennium musicians start their own, when they sing the first album, the second album, we can count, you journalists can count how many so called gospel musicians that have a back-to-back breakthrough in music so I’m not rushing for everything, in my 18th years, I’ve just had only four albums and they’re doing very great, so I’m not. Thank God for OGO, OGO had been doing very well beyond me since Monday that I released it, and I don’t let it get into my head.

Now Aduke, from the lyrics of your song ‘NITORI OGO’, it’s a very fantastic and deep in meaning, what motivated you, what brought about the lyrics? First of all, my life, my story, I look at people, Nigeria is full of people with high intellect, high thinking faculties that are really working so well, we have intellectuals but their frequency, level of work, the way they put in their efforts to make ends meet cannot be levelled up with their outputs, their survival, incomes, so, I just found it that it is until when God intervenes into this menace that we’ll get our hard work levelled with the rate of our blessings and what we get to survive in terms of money. I realise it that we just need God, our government has failed us and even at that, we’re working, we’re toiling, we’re struggling and it is not everybody that is struggling that is getting the reward for that, so we just need God to amount everything.

In what area do you think the governmenthas failed?

In so many areas, if a talented someone like anybody in this room lives abroad, all you need to do is even not up to one third of what we’re struggling to get here, so talents are just destroying and depression set in, a talented person will just digress and do the questionable so this is our time we have to face God. Permitmetostartitthisway, therearesomuch going on in the government sector, I don’t even think there’s an arm of government that is looking into talents and exploring talents in this country… Yes! Even those that are trying to float one or two, they’re been frustrated, if you have talent you need to run your race like I’m doing, you go to the marketer, radio station, if you have anybody in the media house, you cry on their chests to help you, it is until you get there that, it is when your name go viral, that the government will come to acquaint with you. If I happen to be hunting for a contract from the federal government and Tope Alabi too is hunting for the contract, nobody would give me for now, so it is until you make your name, improve yourself that you’re worthy of whatever you’re called into that the government will come in and say oh you’re a citizen of this country we love to work with you but while I was nobody what have you contributed into my life? Our mentors are trying to build empires for their children, meaning that a child of nobody would remain nobody except a God of somebody comes into it.

Would you say there are many female participants in your industry?

Yes. But the issue is that, marriage is limiting most of them. I am still single and I have decided that if I want to get married, I would sit my husband to-be-down, and tell him that ‘I’m a lady of the people, you’re my husband for life but you should know, when we get out of the house, when we see, when we meet with people you’ve joined with the wagon of my fans, so most of the times, we should have women that are making immeasurable achievement, landmark achievement, but most of the time they start very well but I don’t know, I can’t still say (perhaps because I’m still single) why mar-riage has been limiting their destinies.

How will you encourage those coming behind you on how you have thus far able to scale through challenges of your career?

I said it earlier that I’ve been singing for 18 years and I have four albums, so it is all about, first; ‘are you called into this job’, if you’re called, the Bible says in the journey of the earth you’ll meet with so much tribulations, be of good cheer because I’ve conquered the world.’ So, if God says Aduke Gold go through this way HE has never told said in the first instance that you’ll not meet with challenges on that way, so when you move through that way, every point of finding problem or stumbling blocks you will not look up and say, ‘Baba but you said I should pass through this way. HE will answer you and say Yes, you have to go through the way. I remember someone working with me and say no matter what I see on this way I will hold on, I know one day it will pay off. So, mine is to let them understand that the journey of music especially on the field that I am as a gospel musician is not always a smooth one even if you’re born with golden or platinum spoon; it is not a smooth one. Some people will still beef you for no reason, you know some people will still look you down and some of your colleagues would envy you. It is just you that will know your threshold and your limitations with people so if you can fathom out you’ll understand that even when the thorns pierce you, you will know the right people to take your bruises to, that’s it.

So far, what would you say about the entertainment industry is a failure?

The Lord Almighty is giving us talents, unfortunately, they fall into the hands of people who do not care. We know some people still have conscience about working at the right frequency, if we have them indeed, then someday, I know they will look into this entertainment industry and see that we have actors and actresses, musicians, behind the camera we have composers, people that don’t need to be a star before they have money, they compose for you, if the song blows, you just pay them, you’re not paying them royalties, pay them and let them go, they’re not coming back to say I’m the one that sang the song, they compose, we have composers, costumnologists, what are they doing, we have makeup artists, even those who sew clothes for each kind of casts, those who make this silicon, face look humanlike, enough of money that will come out from entertainment.

