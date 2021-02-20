Arts & Entertainments

Marriage: I’m not emotionally strong for one person, says Don Jazzy

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy has revealed that he can’t be with one partner. He made this known during a chat with media personality, Nancy Isime, during the new season premiere of her show, ‘The Nancy Isime Show’ on Thursday. Born Michael Collins Ajereh, Don Jazzy is a Nigerian record producer, music executive, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist.

He is the founder and the CEO of Mavin Records. Speaking during the show, he said: “I don’t believe I’m strong enough to be with one person. I think people will run away from me for being truthful. I cannot be dating you and tell you that you are the only one am dating,” he said.

“Some people have the strength of when you are attracted to somebody the thing that use to make you attracted other people turns off…I hail you people.” “You are a beautiful woman, but doesn’t stop me from admiring madam over there. She’s still beautiful.”

