Marriage, Relationships: Efemena Upama releases two books in her line of authority

The relationship and life coach, Efemena Upama, has authored two books in her line of authority. The extrovert who loves expressing herself both vocally and in writing, notes that she’s enjoying her marital life with her husband whom she fondly calls ‘Sugar’, and she notes that they are champions in the field of ‘forgiveness’.

She says her love for humanity is why she authored this book, “so many divorces happening today are avoidable. I realised many people don’t understand the marriage institution, so they fail even before they begin the journey. we have several singles starting on wrong foundations, some already marriage is a ‘necessary evil’. Very saddening, but this is the sad and heartbreaking situation with some singles I have been privileged to interact with. We have some who are confused as to whether they should get married or not.”

Another reason why she wrote these books, is because she want married couples to know there are more, and they can have a taste of heaven on earth by enjoying the beautiful institution of marriage as God intends. “No matter their current state, if they are willing, they can begin again.”

Marriage As God Intends starts with an elderly woman writing a tribute for her late husband, that tribute gives us a picture of their marriage and how they had a beautiful relationship and enjoyed marriage just as God intends. It continued by realistically looking at the marriage institution and some of the challenges we face as couples and how to overcome them so we can enjoy marriage as God intends.

While Marriage Essentials For Singles is a ‘bible’ of deliverance for Singles, it is a realistic proactive book filled with real life examples to help singles avoid the many pitfalls so they don’t miss it in marriage or settle for less than the very best . It is a must have for all singles. “Everyone wants to enjoy a harmonious and blissful marriage. These two books are sure bankers for everyone. They are awesome for both singles, married and marriage counsellors. I call them the ‘marriage Bible’.”

You can get the books directly from the author, the Publishers and some book shops across the country. She informs that her team is also firming up on selling on Amazon and publishing the e-books via Amazon kindle, okada and similar platforms.

This book was written from the author’s personal experiences as a counsellor, teaching sessions etc, She acknowledged her commitment under the leading and prodding of the Holy Spirit. “I simulated some real life situations and wrote as I was inspired.”

Books are published by Worital. ‘the CEO (Mr. Fola Folagbade) of Worital Publishing Company and his team are awesome people.

 

