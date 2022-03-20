Marriage works with genuine love, says Kristilere

Dr. Israel Kristilere and Pastor (Mrs.) Mary Kristilere recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple who lead Shepherd Hill Baptist Church (Sanctuary of Grace and Glory) Ikorodu, Lagos also seized the opportunity to unveil a foundation to help in the fight against sexual abuse tagged ‘United Against Sexual Abuse (UASA) Foundation’ which Pastor Mary said was inspired by deep personal experiences. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, the couple shares some of the tips that can help intending couples make good decisions about marriage and why the feeling of butterflies in the stomach that comes with falling in love disappears few months after marriage

Congratulations on your 25th wedding anniversary. At a time when marriages are breaking, tell us what you and your wife did differently?

Thank you so much. I will say that it is the grace of God. Since marriage is between a man and a woman, it will require forbearance, forgiveness, ability to overlook, ability to tolerate and work together and above all, operate in love which is the umbrella of all I have talked about.

And also it takes grace. All the virtues I mentioned are required. I agree, but it takes grace to make a marriage work. This is why I will always say that it is the grace of God that has sustained us in the past 25 years.

Grace doesn’t come cheap. You have to do your own part. And your own part is the willingness to understand your spouse, to be forgiving, to be giving, to tolerate, to love.

In 25 years have you had any kind of doubt or regrets?

I never had any regrets because I know why I got married. God wanted me to get married. But if you ask me where I felt bad because of situations, I will say several things. If it were whether there were times I needed time off, yes there were.

But if you lean on God in those times, you will understand deeper why you got married. That you got married not just because you wanted to but because God has a plan and purpose, you will forge ahead.

So there have been times where I asked why certain things have been happening, and not necessarily asking myself ‘why did I get married’, in the end, God’s grace has sustained us to see beyond the current challenges and focus on the big plan ahead.

Does being a Born Again Christian help in sustaining marriages?

My wife and I were Born Again Christian before we got married, but let me clear this. I am a pastor, my wife is a pastor but what is essential in making any marriage work is love. You may be born again and may not have a good home because you are not operating in love. Love is not just feeling and that is where people miss it. It’s not just that feeling that pants in your heart.

That is just a feeling of love and not real love. The real love is what you do like kindness, forgiveness, that is love.

The extent you have decided to go for your spouse, that is love. The sacrifices, the services, that is love. When the man is willing to sacrifice, whether they are Born Again or not, their marriage will work.

Let me shock you, wherever you see this kind of love, God is there, because the Bible says God is love. Where there is genuine love, God is there. We are not talking about salvation, we are talking about where God is.

What inspired you to write your books?

I started writing books in the year 2000. When I came up with my first Book, ‘God Increase Our Faith’, it became a tradition that every two years, I write another book. I write books to inspire humanity, to share God’s words in my book. Not everybody will listen to me in my church. In those days, we had no social media like we have now.

Back then, if you are not on radio or television, you cannot go beyond your church. That is why I wrote books to reach other people that are not in our church. When I wrote the first and the second book, I was fortunate to write the third book, all within a two years’ interval, 2002, 2004.

Then I went into limbo. For about 10 years, I couldn’t write because I was amassed with ministry work. In the year 2014 when I got a little bit of time, I wrote five books within two months. I thought that I had repented that I was going to go back to writing every two years, I went back into limbo again because of work.

In 2020, I was supposed to write three books but COVID-19 came and it was delayed till this 2022. The motivation is that I want to bless people with God’s words. So that they read and they are blessed. I am theological by training but I don’t believe in writing theological books.

I write what I call devotional books. I like to write books that people read and somehow they are inspired to do something for themselves and for God. Almost one every street in Nigeria, we have churches, yet we are battling the worst times in immorality, violence, sexual abuse.

What do you think the church is not doing right? I think the Church should not focus on capturing people. The church should focus more on changing people. The church is capturing people every day.

Every Sunday, many churches are full but the question is ‘are they doing what God says? Pastors should preach an undiluted word of God; undiluted in the sense that they capture everything.

The gospel of God is complete. It is a gospel of prosperity and gospel of righteousness. Some of our pastors, in our Pentecostal churches, only preach prosperity while in some other churches, all you hear is holiness, holiness as if God only wants us to suffer here.

I believe there should be balancing. In true righteousness, God prospers his people. That should be what we should hear on the pulpit.

Let the pastors preach the true word of God which covers both the soul, the body and the spirit. If we are teaching people how to make money and not make heaven, we will have problems. If we are also teaching them how to make heaven and nothing on how to make money, we shall have paupers in the house of God.

Pastor (Mrs.) Kristilere

We have seen many sexual abuse foundations, tell us what is different about United Against Sexual Abuse Foundation? Our foundation is set up to focus on prevention of sexual abuse.

We focus on prevention through partnerships, campaigns, community awareness, the stance to assume. We look into how we as a community, as a family, church should protect our own so that we don’t fall into the hands of pedophiles. That is our primary focus.

We also ensure that those who are victims get healing. Nigeria needs to get to a point where victims are not shamed. Most of the time in cases of sexual abuse is that we shame the victims and play the blame game. Questions like, ‘How did she present herself?’ What did she wear?

‘He was looking for it that is why he got it’. Sexual abuse is not only about female, male children are also abused from time to time. Our foundation will be focusing on prevention primarily and on the other hand, help victims who have gone through such experience. To ensure they get help needed. We partner with other sister organisations in existence to get necessary justice. Through advocacy with government, we can make sure that there are enough laws that are well enforced where abusers are properly punished.

It will serve as a deterrent to other people who may be following that part. If we shun blame game and shaming victims, many victims will be encouraged to speak up. They will know that even if they have a fault, society can back them up, get me the needed justice and ensure it doesn’t happen to somebody else. With this more victims will have the confidence to come out.

What inspired you to establish this foundation?

Is there a story behind the establishment of this foundation? There are a lot reasons why I set up this foundation. The first is that I grew up with five siblings, four of them are girls and a male brother. We have three members of our extended families who lived with us back then.

These three guys abused four of my sister’s and no one knew anything about it. They all kept it to themselves. None of them knew that the other was being abused. Four out of five of us were abused by the same set of people. It was years later when one of us came out and told the other, and the other spoke to the other that we discovered that four out of five of us has been abused.

I think that was where the seed was sewn in me. I told myself that it is not enough to just talk about these things in the home. I wanted my life to be used as a platform to stop it from happening to others. One of the reasons it happened was because parents were very trusting. Know that 90 per cent of sexual abuse is carried out by members of the family, neighbors, uncles, aunties, people who live in your home, your house helps.

These are usually the first people responsible for sexual abuse – most of the times these people are trusted by the parents. I have heard of a 75-year old grandfather who sexual abused his granddaughter anytime his daughter sends his eight-years old granddaughter for a holidays.

So this is where the inspiration was born. This foundation has been in my heart for long until we were planning for this 25 years wedding anniversary. I decided to launch it.

How do you plan to get more parents aware of this situation?

Parents must play the primary role of protecting their children from abuse. And it will start with getting the parents properly educated. Education in the sense that they should know when they make their children vulnerable to abuse, they should know when they expose their children to abuse.

They should be aware that, yes this person is my brother but everyone has the tendency of becoming an abuser if presented with the right environment. Sexual abuse is a kind of opportunity.

