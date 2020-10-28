Metro & Crime

Married police officer jailed for killing lover

A married police officer who strangled his lover after she revealed their affair to his wife has been jailed for manslaughter.
Timothy Brehmer, 41, has been sentenced to 10 years and six months for killing mother-of-two Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on May 9 after she revealed their affair, reports Sky News.
Her cause of death was a brain injury caused by compression of the neck, a post-mortem examination found.
On Monday a jury took just under three hours to find the ex-Dorset Police officer not guilty of murdering Mrs Parry.
Brehmer had previously admitted manslaughter.

