Faith

Married to a spouse who worries a lot

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele Comment(0)

Worrying is a lack of faith in God. Most people act as though worrying is an option. The average person is more concerned about things he does not have. Most times, our minds are filled with different worries, we worry about what to eat, what to wear, how to survive that we completely ignore God’s instruction to us that we should cast all our cares up on him. Parents worry about taking care of their children.

The youth worry about getting married and getting good jobs. Spouses worry about the things their partners do not have or cannot afford for family. Some female spouses worry about child birth especially if after few months into their marriage and there are no signs of pregnancy, they worry all day. Some spouses worry about their defiant children. Others worry about their financial status has one or two things to worry about. Medical experts have emphasized that worry and anxiety does nothing but destroys a system. Worry causes sickness like high blood pressure. Spouses who worry a lot are liable to become victims of high blood pressure.

Even Jesus preached against worrying in Matt 6:25-27 and despite this most spouses still find themselves battling with worry. They do not want to hand over their problems to God because they do not trust Him absolutely to see to their needs so if they cannot do anything about their situation, they fill their time with worry and fear. A good way to stop worrying is to focus your attention on good things you have and not the things you lack or what your spouse or children lack. If you do not have money to pay your children’s school fees, think of the fact that you have children in the first place.

Instead of worrying about health issues, thank God that you are alive. There are many things we have that we should be thankful for. Let us learn to fill our heart with thanks and remember to count all our blessings and when we do this we will realize that our problems are small. Cast all your worries upon the lord. Bring them to God in prayers.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Chapel of Grace celebrates its annual convention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

he Chapel of Great Grace Ministries Inc. held its week-long annual con-vention at Sango Ota in  The convention which had Bish-op Dr. Abiodun and Rev. (Mrs.) Modupe Akinteye as hosts had both morning and evening sessions where people were exposed to the raw word of God. Bishop Abiodun Akinteye, the presiding Bishop of Chapel of […]
Faith

Lying housewife dies in Rev. Father’s house

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In a mysterious twist of activities, a housewife who had lied to her husband that she was going to a funeral has died in a Catholic priest’s house. The cheating housewife (name withheld) was a member of the Catholic Women’s league from St Maurice Catholic Church in Lusaka.   The Church in the long run […]
Faith

Ogun Police to religious leaders: Don’t reopen churches, mosques

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

T he Ogun State Police Command has warned religious leaders against reopening worship centres in defiance of the directive of the state government. The state government, on Friday, suspended its earlier plan to partially reopen churches and mosques in the state, citing increasing rate of community transmission of coronavirus pandemic. Governor Dapo Abiodun had two […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica