Married woman, lover glued together during sex in Ogun

A video making rounds online captured moment an unidentified married woman got glued to her lover while having sex. Eyewitnesses linked the incident which reportedly happened in Ijegun area of Ijebu in Ogun State, to ‘Magun’. The video shared by Instagram user, @tunjyysak, captured the traumatized lovers who were reportedly engaged in extra-marital sex crying and begging locals to salvage their situation and liquidate the potency of the charm before the husband of the wife, allegedly a soldier, returns. Magun is a dreadful and deadly charm usually employed by offended husbands to punish adulterous men having illicit sexual affairs with their wives.

Like this: Like Loading...