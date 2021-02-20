Travel & Tourism

Marriott Hotel president/CEO, Arne Sorenson, passes on

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Marriott International has announced the death of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Arne Sorenson, aged 62. He was said to have been battling with pancreatic cancer since 2019 but lost the battle over the week. Sorenson became the third CEO in Marriott’s history in 2012, and the first without the Marriott surname.

A visionary leader, Sorenson put the company on a strong growth trajectory that included the $13-billion acquisition of Starwood Hotels and Resorts. During his tenure as CEO, Sorenson was tireless in driving the company’s progress, creating opportunities for associates, growth for owners and franchisees and results for the company’s shareholders.

Known for his leadership on difficult national and global issues, he steered Marriott to make significant progress on diversity, equity and inclusion, environmental sustainability and human trafficking awareness. “Arne was an exceptional executive but more than that he was an exceptional human being,” said J.W. Marriott, Jr., executive chairman and chairman of the board.

“Arne loved every aspect of this business and relished time spent touring our hotels and meeting associates around the world. He had an uncanny ability to anticipate where the hospitality industry was headed and position Marriott for growth. ‘‘But the roles he relished the most were as husband, father, brother and friend. On behalf of the board and Marriott’s hundreds of thousands of associates around the world, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Arne’s wife and four children.

We share your heartbreak, and we will miss Arne deeply.” When Sorenson stepped back from full-time management early in the month, the company tapped two veteran Marriott executives, Stephanie Linnartz, group president, Consumer Operations, Technology and Emerging Businesses, and Tony Capuano, group president, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, to share responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company’s business units and corporate functions, in addition to maintaining their current responsibilities. Ms. Linnartz and Mr. Capuano will continue in this capacity until the Marriott board appoints a new CEO, which is expected to be within the next two weeks

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Ekiti FTAN urges Fayemi to reopen tourist sites, recreational facilities

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Ekiti State chapter of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has called on the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, to consider the reopening of all tourist sites and recreational facilities in the state, to safeguard tourism business and economic crunch being witnessed by many of the operators. The chapter, which was recently inaugurated in […]
Travel & Tourism

Nigeria’s top 12 visitors’ attractions

Posted on Author Pelu Awofeso

Background Ever so often I meet Nigerians and visitors to Nigeria who don’t know much about the many tourist attractions in the country. Having travelled across Nigeria myself many times over, I know there are 101 places to delight anyone, whatever their interests. If time permits, I use the opportunity the encounter provides to mention […]
Travel & Tourism

Nuli partners Veggie Victory on 100% plant-based meat

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Nuli, Nigeria’s leading healthy food restaurant chain and natural juice brand, in partnership with Veggie Victory, Nigeria’s first vegan food company, have launched a 100% plant-based meat product at all Nuli restaurants in Lagos. ‘Vchunks’ is a meat-substitute, manufactured by Veggie Victory, made exclusively from plants like wheat, meaning is it all-natural, without cholesterol or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica