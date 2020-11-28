Travel & Tourism

Marriott hotels in Nigeria get new cluster general manager

A new Cluster General Manager, Rex A.G Nijhof, has been named for the three Marriott International properties in Nigeria; Sheraton Lagos Hotel, Sheraton Abuja Hotel and Four Points by Sheraton Ikot Ekpene.

He takes over from the former general manager, Barry Curran. Nijhof is said to possess vast wealth of experience in the hospitality sector, with more than 30 years, most of it with Marriott International and is expected to lead the management and operations of the three properties, as well as support the company’s pipeline plans in the country. He attended Hotelschool Heerlen, Netherlands and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management from Florida International University.

He has achieved various notable certifications from Cornell University and the University of North Carolina among others. Nijhof has served in various continents in the following countries; Germany, Turkey,

The Netherlands, India, and Rwanda. He has before now successfully led and executed a number of significant projects, which include openings, leading company Business Councils as well as positioning the newly opened luxurious Marriott Kigali where he worked as general manager and was awarded the 2018 Leadership Excellence Award for Marriott Middle East and Africa. The cluster general manager is passionate and focused on impeccable service delivery and 5-Star sophistication.

He is very committed to his associates and keeps talent coaching and development as a priority. He is also driven with regards to market penetration, reorganization and goal oriented financial results. The Dutchman is a keen fitness enthusiast and an all-rounder who earlier on attained a private Pilot License and is married with children.

