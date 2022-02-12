Marriott Hotels in Nigeria offers thrilling Valentine’s experience

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja, Sheraton Lagos Hotel and Sheraton Abuja Hotel are set to threat guests and visitors to enthralling and fun filled experience during the Valentine’s season, as the management of Marriott Hotels in Nigeria, managers of the three hotels, has unveiled various entertaining and leisure packages for families, lovebirds and fun seekers.

“Valentine’s Day creates the ideal opportunity to appreciate loved ones,” said the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing for Marriot International Hotels in Nigeria, Noemi Delgado. ‘‘As a result, we are determined to go above and beyond to make it one our guests would remember for a lifetime,” he added. All three properties, he said will feature eye catching Valentine’s mood themes and décor which include photo booths, Valentine themes in our restaurants and picture worthy corners at various spaces within the hotels; to unlock exciting moments and capture inspiring content for social media enthusiasts.

He further stated that: ‘‘We have also curated the most enriching weekend getaway packages on our various room types and are all-inclusive of breakfast for two adults, taxes and hotel recreational facilities to enable you relax and rekindle over memorable moments. Special discounted family deals are available for families who wish to bond and friends who desire to connect over offerings.’’ Adding that: ‘‘Diners who arrive at our restaurants will delight their palates over our delicious offers crafted to set the tone for the evening.’’

Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja: Has a most romantic evening planned for lovers throughout this month at the hotel’s transformational Isade Spa; promising couples the most luxurious 60 minutes over relaxing massage, followed by a much needed soothing soak in the Jacuzzi while sipping Rosé wine. While on Valentine’s Day – February 14 – diners will be spoilt for choice between an unforgettable buffet dinner at Koriko & Co, a tasteful and exclusive pan-Asian dinner at Wakame Restaurant or dining at Azure Grill under the stars with stunning poolside views. Sheraton Lagos Hotel: Offers special Valentine’s Day buffet at the Pumpkin Leaf Restaurant for families and friends who wish to have a hearty time.

A romantic four course a la carte dinner will be on offer at the La Giara Italian Restaurant for lovers of Italian cuisine and unique treats. Live band will serenade guests with inspiring dance tunes. Sheraton Abuja Hotel: Look out for the Valentine’s themed rooms with the ambience to reflect the season and a Valentine inspired fruit gourmet in-room to create the right tone for families, friends and loved ones. Diners will be delighted with the pool side’s offerings; special Valentine’s Sunday Brunch at Papillon Restaurant, with a welcome cocktail or non-alcoholic mix for each diner on arrival. While on Valentine’s Day guests will be treated to such offerings as dinner buffet; rekindling of sparks at the hotel’s cozy couple’s dinner at Luigi’s Italian Restaurant over Chef Ali’s three – course special and a complimentary bottle of Rose wine for each couple.

