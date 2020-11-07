Marriott International appoints Satya Anand president of Europe, Middle East and Africa

Marriott International, Incorporation has named Satya Anand as the president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a division within Marriott International that encompasses over 75 countries and territories. Anand was the company’s chief operations officer, Luxury and Southern Europe and Global Design for EMEA. He takes over from Liam Brown, who has been appointed group president, U.S. and Canada for Marriott. “I am delighted that Satya has taken on this role to lead our business across Europe, Middle East and Africa at such a fundamental time for the hospitality industry,” said Group President, International, Marriott International, Craig S. Smith.

“As a 32-year Marriott veteran, Satya has a remarkable knowledge of the industry and our business, as well as outstanding relationships with associates, guests, owners and franchisees. His ability to engage and inspire will serve him well as he takes on this important position,” he added. Anand will spearhead Marriott International’s post-COV ID-19 recovery approach across the region, working with his team to inspire travel again. Under his leadership, the region’s 998 hotels will deliver enhanced cleanliness and sanitisation levels to ensure guests have total peace of mind when staying at a Marriott International property. Browse Marriott International’s portfolio of hotels & discover what makes each brand unique.

Take the stress out… Additionally, he will drive the roll-out of a range of initiatives and campaigns designed to reinvigorate the hospitality industry. From the deployment of digital technology such as mobile key, mobile check-in and mobile chat between guests and hotel associates, to new initiatives which include Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass from Marriott Bonvoy, the company’s latest offering designed to provide its 140 million Marriott Bonvoy members with flexible options to work, stay and play in Marriott International’s hotels.

The company has 24 of its 30 brands represented in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including The Ritz- Carlton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Le Méridien, Sheraton and AC Hotels by Marriott. Additionally, Design Hotels, a collection of privately owned and operated hotels and a part of Marriott International’s brand portfolio, will be overseen by Anand in his new role. Originally from India, Anand joined Marriott in 1988 as a night auditor at the Vienna Marriott Hotel. As he progressed in his career, he went on to hold a number of leadership positions at Marriott, including area vice president roles in Western and Central Europe, chief financial officer for Europe, and board member of the AC Hotels Joint Venture.

Like this: Like Loading...