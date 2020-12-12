Marriott International makes list of top 10 companies for executive women

Marriott International has been named one of the 2020+ Top 10 Companies for Executive Women by Working Mother Media, for the 17th year. As reported by Eturbonews.com, the list celebrates companies that champion women’s advancement, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender pay parity, and programs that support work-life integration.

Marriott International’s founders, J.W. and Alice S. Marriott, were partners in every sense, with Alice Marriott being a force behind every major decision and a “woman of firsts,” as the company’s first woman vice president and board director.

She set a high standard for the role women would play in company leadership. “As a leader, I am proud of our longstanding commitment to carry on that legacy by building a workplace with opportunity, community and purpose where women hold many of the most senior and influential roles in our company,” said David Rodriguez, executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

As a leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, Marriott has firmly established its commitment to women’s advancement: Nearly two decades ago, Marriott established a board of directors’ committee focused on accountability and advancing inclusive opportunities for women, people of color and other stakeholders.

The committee is chaired by Debra Lee, Marriott board of directors’ member and former CEO BET Networks and comprised of other board members and Marriott senior executives. Marriott’s Women’s Leadership Development Initiative, established over 20 years ago, focuses on increasing the presence of women at the highest level of management and in other decisionmaking positions. Core components of the initiative include leadership development, networking and mentoring, and responsive workplace policies that promote work-life integration.

The Emerging Leader Program is Marriott’s 12-month program launched in 2014 to ensure the development of high-performing front-line leaders, senior leaders and other managers who demonstrate the ability to excel to higher levels.

The program has been instrumental in increasing the number of women and people of color in leadership roles with 100 percent of program participants promoted or selected for strategic developmental roles.

Marriott International, Incorporation is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,500 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 132 countries and territories.

