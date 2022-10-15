News

Marriott Int’nal kicks against closure of Sheraton Abuja Hotel

Marriott International, the manager of Sheraton Abuja Hotel, has kicked against the immediate closure order handed down to it by the new owners, 22 Hospitality Limited, noting that the closure order is not good for business as it will gravely disrupt its patrons, guests and the over 200 personnel of the iconic hotel. In a signed statement by its spokesperson, Marriott, stated that; “The owners of the Sheraton Abuja Hotel have informed us that they intend to close the hotel in a matter of days.

Whilst we acknowledge that the owners need to carry out significant renovation works at the hotel, we have objected to the closure on such short notice. We are concerned that the hurried manner of such closure will cause distress to hotel employees, and significant disruption to guests, suppliers and partners.’’

It, however, noted that it is working with the workers’ unions and others to mitigate the dangerthat this closure may poss. ‘‘After more than 30 years managing this iconic Abuja property, we are now working with the HAPSSSA and NUHPSW unions to sup-port the 291 hotel employees impacted by this rushed closure,” it stated. Abuja Sheraton Hotel, built at the cost of $300m by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1982, was sold for $34m in 1986. The $34 million was said to represent federal government’s 51 per cent equity in the hotel.

 

