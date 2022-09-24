Marseille must play Sporting UCL game behind closed doors

Olympique Marseille must play their next Champions League home match against Sporting on October 4 behind closed doors after this month’s clash with visitors Eintracht Frankfurt was marked by crowd trouble, UEFA said on Friday.

The Group D game against the Germans on September 13 ended in a 1-0 win for Frankfurt but riot police had to intervene after fans launched fireworks and flares at each other.

Frankfurt also condemned one supporter who was caught making a gesture resembling a Nazi salute.

The UEFA Appeals Body also decided that Marseille must close the Virage Nord part of the Stade Velodrome for their subsequent home match in Europe’s elite club competition against Tottenham Hotspur on November 1.

UEFA ordered the partial ground closure “for lighting of fireworks, throwing of objects, use of laser pointers, crowd disturbances and blocking of public passageways”.

Frankfurt must pay €45 000 in fines and have been handed a partial stadium ban, suspended for one year, for their next UEFA competition home game.

They have also been banned from selling tickets to their away supporters for their next UEFA competition match, also suspended for one year.

*Courtesy: Reuters

