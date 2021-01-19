Marte, Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Coalition commends Nigerian Army

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups Against Terrorism in Nigeria (CCSGATN), has hailed the Nigerian military under Operation Tura Takaibango which collaborated with the Air Task Force ofv Operation Lafiya Dole for successfully decimating the remnants of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP)/Boko Haram sects in Marte Local Government Area of Borno State.

This is as the foremost anti-insurgency coalition eulogized the contribution and significance of the supreme sacrifices of Nigeria’s fallen heroes at the recently commemorated 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, with the various leadership of the Coalition, the Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi, said the bravery and gallantry of the troops lately have largely decimated bandits and terrorists in the North-East and North-West zones of the Country.

According to him, Nigerians must see and treat the Armed Forces with respect, adding that the patriotic mission of the gallant soldiers to keep Nigeria one and safe, should be recognized and appreciated beyond the annual Armed Forces Remembrance Day.

Commending the onslaught of the troops on the remnants of the terrorists from both land and air fronts, the coalition said it is refreshing and reassuring that since General Tukur Buratai has been leading the frontline of the theatre of the battle, the morale of the fighting men and women had not only pep up but the nation’s enemies have been scampering for cover.

“We are excited that the feat of destroying seven terrorists’ gun trucks and decimating numerous members of the sects wasn’t all about the episode from the troops but they rather followed up and pursued the fleeing terrorists trying to escape from their onslaught.

“We have always believed that the Nigerian military, which has distinguished itself globally since its first participation in a UN peacekeeping mission in the Congo in 1960, has what it takes not only to protect and defend Nigeria’s territorial integrity but also to win even an asymmetrical warfare like the one against Boko Haram/ISWAP – under the right circumstances. We are glad that the military is now proving us right.”

The coalition averred that it is collectively thrilling that the Nigerian Army not only killed scores of the insurgents to prevent them from gaining grounds, but went the gallant step of taking the war to the insurgents even after they fled.

“We salute our gallant and committed soldiers of the Nigerian Army for handing out decisive blows against the insurgents especially the troops’ sustained efforts in successfully tracking down and smoking out the terrorists from their hideouts which is quite gratifying.”

While enjoining Nigerians to continue to show unwavering support to our troops, the anti-terrorism groups said the fight against terrorism has gathered great momentum under the Chief of Army Staff and the leader of the counter – insurgency operations, General Tukur Buratai.

“We urge the President, who has been giving enormous support to the Armed Forces, to give the Army Chief, General Tukur Buratai, all the necessary support he needs to defeat the remnants of the Boko Haram / ISWAP insurgents and their local and foreign collaborators, because this is the window of victory we have all been waiting for to shut down the remnants of terrorists and their sponsors once and for all. “

The coalition urged the Military, especially the Nigerian Army to sustain its ongoing efforts to further degrade the fighting ability of the insurgents, adding that it is important for all Nigerians to continue to support the troops in every way possible so that the monsters who have killed and maimed at will in the past several years can be defeated once and for all.

Meanwhile, the coalition urged various media platforms to support the efforts of the military by accurately reporting events as they occur, adding that misinformation and sponsored falsehood against our Military has been one of the major challenges of the fight against insurgency.

