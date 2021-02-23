Marte has been ‘retaken’ – Army

The Nigerian Army has announced the successful recovery of Marte, headquarters of Marte Local Government Area of Borno State, from suspected terrorists.

This came barely 48 hours after the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, handed down an order to troops prosecuting the counter-insurgency operation to “retake” the critical town from suspected terrorist elements.

Recall that the army chief had undertaken an operational visit to troops’ location in Dikwa, Borno State, where he assured them of the needed operational, logistical and other support, to not only receiver Marte, but turn the tide against the enemies of state.

Confirming the development in a telephone chat with New Telegraph, the Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, simply said: “Marte is retaken; I’m just trying to issue a statement now”.

Earlier reports indicated that fighting forces killed scores of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, before dominating the general area.

