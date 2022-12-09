Sports

Martinez heroics help Argentina into World Cup semis

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two penalties to help Argentina beat the Netherlands in a World Cup shootout and set up a semi-final against Croatia.

Aston Villa’s Martinez brilliantly denied Dutch pair Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis, laying the platform for Argentina to win 4-2 in the spot-kicks, reports the BBC.

The shootout came after a 2-2 draw which saw the Dutch fight back from 2-0 down.

Nahuel Molina put the South Americans in front following an incredible threaded pass by Lionel Messi, before the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner added a second from the penalty spot.

Argentina seemed to be coasting towards the last four until Dutch substitute Wout Weghorst reduced the deficit to set up a tense finish.

Weghorst, who is on the books at Burnley but on loan at Besiktas, equalised with virtually the final kick of the game in the 11th minute of added time as he converted a slick free-kick routine.

RESULT

Netherlands 2 – 2 Argentina *
*Argentina wins 4 -3 pen.

 

