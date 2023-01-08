Sports

Martinez ‘on brink’ of Portugal job

Former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is on the brink of becoming the new boss of Portugal.

 

The Spaniard has been in talks to replace Fernando Santos, who stood down as manager after Portugal’s quarter-final loss to Morocco at the World Cup, reports the BBC.

 

Martinez also left his role with Belgium following the team’s group-stage exit in Qatar.

 

The former Everton and Wigan manager was appointed in 2016 and was out of contract after the World Cup.

 

Belgium, who claimed third place in 2018, went into the tournament as the world’s second-ranked team by FIFA.

 

Reporter

