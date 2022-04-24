Martins makes case for spiritual wellness

Amidst the hustle and bustle associated with a city like Lagos, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on Christians to create time to be alone with God.

Martins, who made the call in his homily at the blessing and commissioning of the Lumen Christi TV Retreat and Media Centre, Lekki, Lagos, stressed that Christians should not trade their spiritual wellness for the pursuit of money, because eternity awaits all after exiting the earth.

The cleric, who recalled how Lumen Christi Television Network’s impact was particularly felt during the COVID-19 lockdown, with the spread of the gospel and provision of spiritual nourishment, lauded its Chairman and Founder, Sir Robert Soji Olagunju for setting up a retreat and media centre.

Likewise, he pointed that the facility was not meant for Catholics alone, even as he asked Christians to maximise the conducive retreat environment in growing their relationship with God.

Martins said the media centre will be an extension of practical learning place for Mass Communication students of Augustine University, Ilara Epe, Lagos, as well providing relevant certificate and diploma courses in communication.

Reacting to a question from Sunday Telegraph after the commissioning on balancing money making and chasing God, he stated: “To make money in order to take care of your natural needs is important, it is also important for people to know that life is not all about making money.

“You make money so much that you spend it, you enjoy yourself and meet all your needs. But at the end of it all what happens? We have to go back to God from whom we came. “If certainly we have to go back to our creator we need to prepare for that, by ensuring that; as we make money and take care of our material needs, we also create time to examine how much we have either engaged with God or disengaged from Him.”

National Director of Social Communications of the Catholic Church, Very Rev Fr. (Dr.) Michael Nsikak Umoh, in his speech appreciated God for using Olagunju as a worthy vessel and called for support towards the sustenance of the project and in turn raising media disciples.

Olagunju in a chat with journalists also thanked God for His mercy and provisions, revealing that he was divinely led to take on the project and it took him some years because of the huge financial implication. He said: “It took me about five years to actually come to the realisation of this project because of resource supply.

My background is banking and finance. So as a banker you will want to do whatever you’re going to attract profits, which is the essence of setting up a business. “But this is not a business; this is a service to God.

You know for an average TV house, the main income is advertisement. Here we do not take adverts; we are purely for the spreading of the gospel and of course propagating the Catholic faith.”

