Faith

Martins makes case for spiritual wellness

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comment(0)

Amidst the hustle and bustle associated with a city like Lagos, the Metropolitan Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called on Christians to create time to be alone with God.

 

Martins, who made the call in his homily at the blessing and commissioning of the Lumen Christi TV Retreat and Media Centre, Lekki, Lagos, stressed that Christians should not trade their spiritual wellness for the pursuit of money, because eternity awaits all after exiting the earth.

 

The cleric, who recalled how Lumen Christi Television Network’s impact was particularly felt during the COVID-19 lockdown, with the spread of the gospel and provision of spiritual nourishment, lauded its Chairman and Founder, Sir Robert Soji Olagunju for setting up a retreat and media centre.

 

Likewise, he pointed that the facility was not meant for Catholics alone, even as he asked Christians to maximise the conducive retreat environment in growing their relationship with God.

 

Martins said the media centre will be an extension of practical learning place for Mass Communication students of Augustine University, Ilara Epe, Lagos, as well providing relevant certificate and diploma courses in communication.

 

Reacting to a question from Sunday Telegraph after the commissioning on balancing money making and chasing God, he stated: “To make money in order to take care of your natural needs is important, it is also important for people to know that life is not all about making money.

 

“You make money so much that you spend it, you enjoy yourself and meet all your needs. But at the end of it all what happens? We have to go back to God from whom we came. “If certainly we have to go back to our creator we need to prepare for that, by ensuring that; as we make money and take care of our material needs, we also create time to examine how much we have either engaged with God or disengaged from Him.”

 

National Director of Social Communications of the Catholic Church, Very Rev Fr. (Dr.) Michael Nsikak Umoh, in his speech appreciated God for using Olagunju as a worthy vessel and called for support towards the sustenance of the project and in turn raising media disciples.

 

Olagunju in a chat with journalists also thanked God for His mercy and provisions, revealing that he was divinely led to take on the project and it took him some years because of the huge financial implication. He said: “It took me about five years to actually come to the realisation of this project because of resource supply.

 

My background is banking and finance. So as a banker you will want to do whatever you’re going to attract profits, which is the essence of setting up a business. “But this is not a business; this is a service to God.

 

You know for an average TV house, the main income is advertisement. Here we do not take adverts; we are purely for the spreading of the gospel and of course propagating the Catholic faith.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Ezekwesili reveals how Nigeria’s debt was cancelled at Adeboye’s 80th birthday

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji

One time Minister of Education, Dr. Obi Ezekwesili, has revealed what they did in order to get the United States of America and other Brentwood organisation to write off Nigeria’s debt during former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime in 1999.   Ezekwesili was then the Director Due Process Office during Obasanjo’s first term made the revelation […]
Faith

While she is waiting to get married

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele

I met my wife Carol for the very first time in my life when she was twenty-eight and I married her when she was twenty-nine. She was full of life. She was full of positive energy unlike some other girls her age who were not yet married.   She was not embarking on three weeks […]
Faith

2023 polls, contest between Kalu and Wike, says Prophet Joshua

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Spirit-filled Prophet Joshua Arogun known for accuracy in prophecies and predictions has stirred the political hornets of the nation by declaring that the Chief Whip of the Senate and eminent businessman, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Rivers State Governor, Barrister Nyesom Wike will emerge candidates of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica