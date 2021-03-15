Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

ABUJA Boxing was in mourning on Saturday night after the shock death of one its alltime greats, Marvin Hagler, at just 66, after he reportedly suffered side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The American boxer – born in Newark, New Jersey – dominated the sport’s middleweight scene, which he was champion of between 1980 and 1987.

He was also named as the Fighter of the Decade for the 1980s by Boxing Illustrated magazine and won the Ring Magazine Fighter of the Year award twice.

The man who was floored officially only once in his incredible brutal career – and that was actually a slip – finally took the count

