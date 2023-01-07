Marvico badminton, draught tourney ends in Imo

The duo of Nnamdim and Kalu Promise emerged the men’s doubles champions in the 5th edition of Marvico Group of Companies Annual Badminton/2nd Draught Championships which was held between Dec 26, 2022, and January 2, 2023, in Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State. They defeated the pair of Ebuka Ezekwe and Gozie Frank in the final to claim #30,000 prize money at stake.

The runners-up got N20,000 Hope Ndukwe paired Chilsom Olugbe to beat the duo of Joy Nwaiwu and Rachael Onyegbulem to win the women’s doubles event. However, this 5th edition which was held at the Marvico Industries Complex was a complete departure from the previous edition following the absence of badminton singles events due to a lack of entries according to Chief Sir Nnamdi Iroegbu, the C.E.O of Marvico Group.

In the draught competition, Bright Oti emerged as champion to claim the #20,000 at stake while the 2nd and 3rd positions went to Mr. Chinemere David and Mr. Jackson Madujibeyay who were rewarded with #10,000 and #5,000 respectively for their effort.s Sponsor of the championships, Iroegbu, said Marvico Group had not only succeeded in changing the narrative by bringing the annual badminton Championship to the grassroots but has gone a step further by introducing prize

