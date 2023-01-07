Sports

Marvico badminton, draught tourney ends in Imo

The duo of Nnamdim and Kalu Promise emerged the men’s doubles champions in the 5th edition of Marvico Group of Companies Annual Badminton/2nd Draught Championships which was held between Dec 26, 2022, and January 2, 2023, in Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State. They defeated the pair of Ebuka Ezekwe and Gozie Frank in the final to claim #30,000 prize money at stake.

The runners-up got N20,000 Hope Ndukwe paired Chilsom Olugbe to beat the duo of Joy Nwaiwu and Rachael Onyegbulem to win the women’s doubles event. However, this 5th edition which was held at the Marvico Industries Complex was a complete departure from the previous edition following the absence of badminton singles events due to a lack of entries according to Chief Sir Nnamdi Iroegbu, the C.E.O of Marvico Group.

In the draught competition, Bright Oti emerged as champion to claim the #20,000 at stake while the 2nd and 3rd positions went to Mr. Chinemere David and Mr. Jackson Madujibeyay who were rewarded with #10,000 and #5,000 respectively for their effort.s Sponsor of the championships, Iroegbu, said Marvico Group had not only succeeded in changing the narrative by bringing the annual badminton Championship to the grassroots but has gone a step further by introducing prize

 

Our Reporters

Sports

Rashford, Obama share 'surreal' Zoom conversation

Posted on

• Manchester United striker and ex-president discuss youth • ‘When President Obama speaks, all you want to do is listen’ Marcus Rashford has spoken with former US President Barack Obama to discuss the power young people can have to make change in society. Rashford, the Manchester United and England striker, met virtually with the 44th […]
Sports

NDDC U-17 PEACE TOURNEY: TWO ABIA TEAMS AIM FOR FINAL BERTH

Posted on

Two youth teams from Abia State are aiming for tickets to sail through to Sunday’s grand finale of the ongoing 2nd NDDC U-17 Peace Football Championship in Delta State. Campus FC of Imo State will take to the pitch by 8 O’clock this morning to tango Donastars FC of Abia at 8am. In the second […]
Sports

World Cup play off: Abuja match will be different, says Amuneke

Posted on

Super Eagles coach Emmanuel Amuneke has said the approach to today’s World Cup qualifying tie against the Black Stars of Ghana will be quite different from what they deployed in the goalless draw in the first leg in Kumasi on Friday.   The stalemate at the Baba Yara Stadium Kumasi has thrown the chances of […]

