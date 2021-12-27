Sports

Marvico badminton tourney ends today in Imo

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All roads will today lead to Obazu-Mbieri, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State where activities marking the grand finale of the 4th edition of the annual MARVICO Badminton Championship holding at the Marvico New Mega factory complex take the centre stage. The event which is aimed at discovering hidden talents and nuturing them to limelight is also centered at providing succur for the youths of Obazu-Mbieri and keeping them busy during this festive season. Powered by Peace and Mentorship Foundation under the auspices of Udu Nnamdi Iroegbu, KSC, the MD/CEO of the MARVICO Group, this year’s edition which is the fourth in the backto- back series of the event is indeed unique considering the fact that for the first time, the championship is being played indoors with newly imported complete sets of badminton mats that stands out as one of the first of its kind in the country. To cap it all, there is also an increase in the prize money while there is allowance for all the players that participated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

National Principals’ Cup takes centre stage in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The official unveiling of the logo for the forthcoming National Principals Cup football competition will take place today in Lagos. Athletics, boxing, badminton and table tennis are other sports expected to be featured in the ‘catch them young’ competition.   of Sports, Sunday Dare, is the chief host in the public presentation of the logo […]
Sports

Eagles’ friendlies Live on Dstv, Gotv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles team return to action with series of exhilarating friendlies this week live on DStv and GOtv. Nigeria and Algeria will clash at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria on Friday night at 7:20pm on SS La Liga and SS Football in an international friendly. The contest will help prepare both sides ahead […]
Sports

I support Rohr’s decision to blacklist home-based players –Ilechukwu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former U-23 assistant coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has thrown his weight behind Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s decision to blacklist homebased players from the team that prosecuted the friendly game against Algeria on Friday and the next game against Tunisia scheduled for Tuesday in Austria.   Speaking during a radio programme in Lagos monitored by our […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica