Marvico badminton tourney ends today in Imo

All roads will today lead to Obazu-Mbieri, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State where activities marking the grand finale of the 4th edition of the annual MARVICO Badminton Championship holding at the Marvico New Mega factory complex take the centre stage. The event which is aimed at discovering hidden talents and nuturing them to limelight is also centered at providing succur for the youths of Obazu-Mbieri and keeping them busy during this festive season. Powered by Peace and Mentorship Foundation under the auspices of Udu Nnamdi Iroegbu, KSC, the MD/CEO of the MARVICO Group, this year’s edition which is the fourth in the backto- back series of the event is indeed unique considering the fact that for the first time, the championship is being played indoors with newly imported complete sets of badminton mats that stands out as one of the first of its kind in the country. To cap it all, there is also an increase in the prize money while there is allowance for all the players that participated.
National Principals’ Cup takes centre stage in Lagos
The official unveiling of the logo for the forthcoming National Principals Cup football competition will take place today in Lagos. Athletics, boxing, badminton and table tennis are other sports expected to be featured in the ‘catch them young’ competition. of Sports, Sunday Dare, is the chief host in the public presentation of the logo […]
Eagles’ friendlies Live on Dstv, Gotv
The Super Eagles team return to action with series of exhilarating friendlies this week live on DStv and GOtv. Nigeria and Algeria will clash at the Jacques Lemans Arena in Austria on Friday night at 7:20pm on SS La Liga and SS Football in an international friendly. The contest will help prepare both sides ahead […]
I support Rohr’s decision to blacklist home-based players –Ilechukwu
Former U-23 assistant coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, has thrown his weight behind Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr’s decision to blacklist homebased players from the team that prosecuted the friendly game against Algeria on Friday and the next game against Tunisia scheduled for Tuesday in Austria. Speaking during a radio programme in Lagos monitored by our […]
