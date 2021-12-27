Marvico badminton tourney ends today in Imo

All roads will today lead to Obazu-Mbieri, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Imo State where activities marking the grand finale of the 4th edition of the annual MARVICO Badminton Championship holding at the Marvico New Mega factory complex take the centre stage. The event which is aimed at discovering hidden talents and nuturing them to limelight is also centered at providing succur for the youths of Obazu-Mbieri and keeping them busy during this festive season. Powered by Peace and Mentorship Foundation under the auspices of Udu Nnamdi Iroegbu, KSC, the MD/CEO of the MARVICO Group, this year’s edition which is the fourth in the backto- back series of the event is indeed unique considering the fact that for the first time, the championship is being played indoors with newly imported complete sets of badminton mats that stands out as one of the first of its kind in the country. To cap it all, there is also an increase in the prize money while there is allowance for all the players that participated.

