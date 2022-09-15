Marwa, 20 govs’ wives, others for ‘Say No to Drugs’ seminar

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Maruwa and wives of 20 governors across the country are among guests expected at the ‘Say No to Drugs’ seminar taking place today in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The seminar is part of activities for the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), held in the state’s capital between September 7, 2022 and September 17, 2022. Marwa is the keynote speaker, while the governor’s wives will be led to the allimportant event by the Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.
Related Articles
Edo: Police arrest 30 suspects over cult-related killings
The Edo State Police Command yesterday said it has arrested 30 suspects over cult-related killings in the state. The Command in a statement by its Deputy Spokesperson, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, said it swung into action after reported killings in different parts of the state. According to her, those arrested are; David Ebube, Chiedu Rex, Samuel […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Our fallen heroes deserve commendation, says Sanwo-Olu
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the nation’s fallen heroes deserve commendations always, while expressing gratitude to all the officers in the military, policemen and most especially the legion for their services to the country. Sanwo-Olu applauded the organisers of the programme for marking the annual event despite the current situation of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
30 million subscribe to Nigeria owned video platform
VIDYOUP, a Nigerian video hosting, sharing, and services platform headquartered in Lagos has come on stream with over 30 million subscribers across Africa. VIDYOUP focuses on the delivery of different video contents by content creators all over the world across a range of devices. Available content includes music videos, video clips, short and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)