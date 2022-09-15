News

Marwa, 20 govs’ wives, others for ‘Say No to Drugs’ seminar

Posted on

The Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Buba Maruwa and wives of 20 governors across the country are among guests expected at the ‘Say No to Drugs’ seminar taking place today in Benin City, the Edo State capital. The seminar is part of activities for the ongoing Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament (BOWFT), held in the state’s capital between September 7, 2022 and September 17, 2022. Marwa is the keynote speaker, while the governor’s wives will be led to the allimportant event by the Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Wives Forum, Her Excellency, Erelu Bisi Fayemi.

 

