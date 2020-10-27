News

Marwa condemns Lekki shootings, advocates dialogue

Former Military Administrator of Lagos State and Chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee on the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) has condemned the shooting of protesters at the Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos.

He has, however, called on Nigerian youths to embrace dialogue and constructive engagement with the government at all levels to achieve their demands and realise the Nigeria of their dreams. Marwa made the appeal while commiserating with the victims of the Lekki shooting incident and all others, including security agents who lost their lives, properties or got injured during the #EndSARS protests across the country.

He expressed concern over the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by suspected hoodlums, looters and arsonists, warning that the move was capable of undermining the genuine and noble agitation of the Nigerian youths.

“No doubt, the demands of the youth have caught the attention of government at all levels and even the international community. As such, I want to implore them that now that their statement had been made loud and clear, they should modify their strategy; embrace the dialogue option, so as to deny fifth columnists the chance to change the narrative of their struggle and tarnish their unblemished agenda,” he said.

Marwa also commiserated with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Oba of Lagos, HRM Rilwan Akiolu and other state governors and leaders who equally lost human lives and public assets in their various states. “As a former military administrator of Lagos with great bonds and cherished affinity with the good people of the state, I was deeply troubled and worried by the news reports I got about the ugly turn of events at the Lekki toll plaza on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 and the subsequent wanton destruction of public and private assets.

“This should never have been if peaceful protesters had not been confronted with live bullets and innocent lives lost in the process. The chain reaction that followed and the hijack of that by some other elements, motivated by other motives should serve as a great lesson to all stakeholders in the Nigerian project,” he stated.

