Marwa loses first wife, Zainab

The first wife of the Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.- Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) , Zainab is dead.

 

A statement by the family said Mrs. Marwa died in the early hours of Saturday at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

 

The deceased is survived by four adult children: Abubakar, Mohamed Jr, Mariam and Zainab, and 10 grandchildren as well as her siblings and aged mother.

 

During her lifetime, she championed the course of women and the girl child. A burial arrangement will be announced at a later date by the family.

 

