Marwa: NDLEA proposes life jail-term for drug offenders

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has said that his agency was proposing an amendment to the NDLEA Act to specify a maximum penalty of life jail-term for drug offenders in the country.

The NDLEA boss made this disclosure Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team in the Presidential Villa.

Marwa, who told newsmen that his agency has recovered over N100 billion worth of drugs and cash in the last 10 months, also disclosed that NDLEA has arrested 9,355 drug traffickers and six barons within the same period.

While warning that any politician found encouraging the use of drugs would not be spared, Marwa disclosed further that over 2.7 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs have so far been seized from traffickers by his agency.

Talking about the proposed amendments to the NDLEA Act, Marwa lamented that penalties in the subsisting laws were not deterrent enough adding that the new proposal would recommend between 15-25 years jail term for offenders or even life imprisonment.

According to him, drug barons get light sentences with options of insignificant fines that were not deterrent enough considering the enormity of the impact of drug abuse in the society.

“We have a situation where a convict was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment with an option of N700, 000 fine,” he lamented.

Apart from recommending long jail-term, Marwa also said that the agency was considering going after the assets of convicts of drug traffickers adding that a situation where they were convicted only to meet their assets intact after completing their terms was not deterrent enough.

To this extent, Marwa said the agency would weaponize asset forfeiture against arrested, jailed or indicted drug barons using a combination of laws including the NDLEA Act, Money Laundering Act and Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

He reiterated that drug tests must be conducted on anyone wishing to join any of the security agencies and prospective grooms in order to stem the rise of drug abuse in the country.

Rolling out his key achievements in the last ten months, Marwa said: “As of October 15, the Agency has recorded the following: 9, 355 arrested traffickers, including six drug barons; over 5,000 drug offences cases filed in court; over N100 billion worth of drugs and cash recovered; more than 2.7 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were seized in 10 months.5,579 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated by NDLEA, a figure that gives a fair balance between our drug control and drug demand efforts.”

Responding to a campaign for legalization of the use of cannabis in the country being led by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Marwa said doing so would be counter-productive adding that it would create more problems for the country beyond the expected financial gains.

