News

Marwa: NDLEA proposes life jail-term for drug offenders

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Comment(0)

…recovers N100bn worth of drugs, cash in 10 months

…warns politicians encouraging use of drugs won’t be spared

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has said that his agency was proposing an amendment to the NDLEA Act to specify a maximum penalty of life jail-term for drug offenders in the country.

The NDLEA boss made this disclosure Thursday at a briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team in the Presidential Villa.

Marwa, who told newsmen that his agency has recovered over N100 billion worth of drugs and cash in the last 10 months, also disclosed that NDLEA has arrested 9,355 drug traffickers and six barons within the same period.

While warning that any politician found encouraging the use of drugs would not be spared, Marwa disclosed further that over 2.7 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs have so far been seized from traffickers by his agency.

Talking about the proposed amendments to the NDLEA Act, Marwa lamented that penalties in the subsisting laws were not deterrent enough adding that the new proposal would recommend between 15-25 years jail term for offenders or even life imprisonment.

According to him, drug barons get light sentences with options of insignificant fines that were not deterrent enough considering the enormity of the impact of drug abuse in the society.

“We have a situation where a convict was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment with an option of N700, 000 fine,” he lamented.

Apart from recommending long jail-term, Marwa also said that the agency was considering going after the assets of convicts of drug traffickers adding that a situation where they were convicted only to meet their assets intact after completing their terms was not deterrent enough.

To this extent, Marwa said the agency would weaponize asset forfeiture against arrested, jailed or indicted drug barons using a combination of laws including the NDLEA Act, Money Laundering Act and Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

He reiterated that drug tests must be conducted on anyone wishing to join any of the security agencies and prospective grooms in order to stem the rise of drug abuse in the country.

Rolling out his key achievements in the last ten months, Marwa said: “As of October 15, the Agency has recorded the following: 9, 355 arrested traffickers, including six drug barons; over 5,000 drug offences cases filed in court; over N100 billion worth of drugs and cash recovered; more than 2.7 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs were seized in 10 months.5,579 drug users were counselled and rehabilitated by NDLEA, a figure that gives a fair balance between our drug control and drug demand efforts.”

Responding to a campaign for legalization of the use of cannabis in the country being led by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Marwa said doing so would be counter-productive adding that it would create more problems for the country beyond the expected financial gains.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern group challenges HURIWA members to visit territories in Borno, others without security cover

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Coalition of Northern East Elders for Peace and Development (CNEEPD) has joined issues with the Human Rights Writers Association (HURIWA) over the latter’s position on the continuous stay of Service Chiefs. In a recent statement, HURIWA had attacked the Northern elders for their unrelenting call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Service […]
News

Recruitment: Police screen 70 applicants in Anambra

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

No fewer than 70 applicants from Anambra East and Anambra West Local Government Areas have so far been screened at the ongoing nationwide police recruitment.   News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that 3,000 candidates, who applied for the position of Constable from Anambra, were to undergo screening which commenced on Monday in Awka, the […]
News

Marwa’s track record inspiring at 68, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the track record of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd) as inspiring even as he attained the age of 68 today. The President in a release yesterday, congratulated the former military governor of old Borno State and military administrator […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica