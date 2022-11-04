News Top Stories

Marwa: NDLEA seizes N420bn illicit drugs since 2021

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

…says 14.3m Nigerians abusing drugs

Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), yesterday disclosed that over N420 billion worth of illicit drugs have been confiscated by the agency in 2021. Marwa disclosed this at a budget defence session with the House of Representatives committee on drugs and narcotics in Abuja. He informed that over 19,000 persons were arrested within the period just as the agency had secured the conviction of 3,111 persons for different drugrelated charges. According to Marwa, the total drug seized was over five million kilograms noting that about 14.3 million Nigerians were abusing drugs. He said: “14.3 million Nigerians are abusing drugs. This is equal to the population of Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana, Gambia and Liberia combined.” Marwa lamented that operatives of the agency were an endangered specie as drug barons were assassinating them in the ongoing fight against drug abuse in the country.

He said it was in light of this that the agency proposed to build barracks for its personnel to shield from the killer barons and other criminal elements. He said in 2022, the sum of N24 billion was appropriated for the barracks project but has been unfortunately cut down to N13 billion in the 2023 budget proposal. The chairman, therefore, requested for an additional N10 billion for the projects. According to him, “The barracks issue is very critical to us because as we all know the NDLEA is very aggressive now against drug traffickers and the drug barons and when you arrest and prosecute them and send them to jail, they are not happy. “So, they come after our personnel and with our personnel living in the town and cities and among them, we have been recording casualties and assassinations against them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

JUST IN: Terrorists attack another train station

Posted on Author Reporter

  Barely 24 hours after about seven people were killed when terrorists attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train on Monday night; another attack has taken place along the same route. According to reports just reaching New Telegraph, the latest attack took place on Tuesday at Gidan Station and affected a train heading to the nation’s capital, Abuja […]
News

COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria certified – UK

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

Amidst the controversy surrounding the United Kingdom’s sentiments on COVID-19 vaccinations in some countries, Nigeria has once again been assured all vaccines in use in the country were approved of, irrespective of the manufacturer.   British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing in a statement, refuted claims alleging that COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nigeria were not […]
News

Masari to FG: Declare state of emergency on security

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on national security in order to bring an end to the loss of lives and properties in the country. He made the call on Saturday in Katsina while declaring open the 2021 Third Quarter General Meeting of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica