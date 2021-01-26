Metro & Crime

Marwa proposes drug tests for students, security agents, govt appointees

National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) may soon conduct drug tests on tertiary institutions’ new students, security agencies’ fresh recruits and all newly appointed government employees.

 

The NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), said he would soon seek approval from the Federal Government to commence the tests. Marwa made the disclosure yesterday during a meeting with commanders of the 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and special commands at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

 

He said he would soon propose to the government “the necessity for drug tests for all tertiary institutions resuming students, the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSC) members, new workers, all security agencies’ new recruits and random tests for government appointees.

 

NDLEA is ready to help and we must help”. Marwa also directed NDLEA commanders to mop up illicit drugs across the country. He said: “All commanders must be desirous of keeping drugs out of Nigerian streets and homes.

 

So all of you must shape up and get all those engaged in the nefarious business to face the music. I need results from now on. Our maxim will be offensive action. This means we must go all out constantly on the offensive against the bad guys.

 

“The success we make of this particular task goes a long way to determine the socio-economic stability of the nation. We need not be told of the nexus between drug use, crime and criminalities.

 

The exponential growth of the nefarious drug activities can be directly linked to the upsurge in crimes such as insurgency, terrorism, kidnapping, cultism, political thuggery, gangsterism, rape and other maladaptation bedeviling today’s Nigeria. “It is not going to be business as usual.

 

It is a moving train. Please, let nobody stand in its front. The train will crush any such person. To be forewarned is to be forearmed. “To the unbending drug crime perpetrators, I would like to let them know also that the game is up! It is high time they embraced another trade.

 

The Federal Government policy on agriculture is a window for them to leverage on.’’ Marwa also said he would put more efforts on drug demand reduction as part of plans to eradicate the scourge in the country.

 

He added: “While strengthening our enforcement activities, we will equally devote a lot of efforts to prevention, treatment and after care and focus on family/parenting, community, school systems, advocacy to all groups through traditional institutions, religious bodies, media, NGOs, CSOs, state and local governments among

 

 

