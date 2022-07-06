News

Marwa reiterates need for drug test before marriage

Posted on Author Clement Ekong Comment(0)

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Mohammed Buba-Marwa (rtd), has reiterated the need for intending couples to go for drug tests before marriage. The chairman also stressed that intending spouses, including politicians, should go through drug screening and those found wanting should go into rehabilitation. Marwatold adelegationof the Adamawa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during a courtesy visit to him yesterday. He said: “It was pertinent for parents to establish the drug use status of their children’s spouses.” He said 80 per cent of drug users needed counselling, which they could get at 26 outposts of the NDLEA, adding that the government had approved six additional rehabilitation centres. The chairman also solicited for continued partnership with the media for more awareness and sensitisation on the fight against drug abuse.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Police/Lekki shootings: Group passes vote of no confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s panel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Progressive Yoruba Youth (PYY) has passed a vote of no confidence in the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution instituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate police brutality and high handedness.  According to the group, the panel has so far come short of high expectations of Lagosians, reduced to something of a “circus […]
News

Ibom Deep Seaport will transform Akwa Ibom to a transhipment city – Gov Emmanuel 

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As AKSG partners BPA, Korean Maritime University for technical, manpower development for Ibom Deep Seaport  …geophysical, geotechnical studies to begin next week – Akan Okon  Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assured Akwa Ibom people that the Ibom Deep Seaport project whem operational will transform the State into a transhipment city that will provide thousands […]
News

June 12: NADECO calls for return to 1960 constitution

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Democracy Coalition (NADECO), yesterday, insisted that Nigeria must return to the 1960 Federal Constitution else the component units will take the legitimate and legal option of self-determination to free themselves from the suffocating enforced cohabitation, where other ethnic nationalities are treated as second or third class citizens In a communique issued by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica