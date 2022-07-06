Marwa reiterates need for drug test before marriage

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Mohammed Buba-Marwa (rtd), has reiterated the need for intending couples to go for drug tests before marriage. The chairman also stressed that intending spouses, including politicians, should go through drug screening and those found wanting should go into rehabilitation. Marwatold adelegationof the Adamawa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during a courtesy visit to him yesterday. He said: “It was pertinent for parents to establish the drug use status of their children’s spouses.” He said 80 per cent of drug users needed counselling, which they could get at 26 outposts of the NDLEA, adding that the government had approved six additional rehabilitation centres. The chairman also solicited for continued partnership with the media for more awareness and sensitisation on the fight against drug abuse.

