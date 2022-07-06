Marwa reiterates need for drug test before marriage

The Chairman and Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Mohammed Buba-Marwa (rtd), has reiterated the need for intending couples to go for drug tests before marriage. The chairman also stressed that intending spouses, including politicians, should go through drug screening and those found wanting should go into rehabilitation. Marwatold adelegationof the Adamawa Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) during a courtesy visit to him yesterday. He said: “It was pertinent for parents to establish the drug use status of their children’s spouses.” He said 80 per cent of drug users needed counselling, which they could get at 26 outposts of the NDLEA, adding that the government had approved six additional rehabilitation centres. The chairman also solicited for continued partnership with the media for more awareness and sensitisation on the fight against drug abuse.
Related Articles
Police/Lekki shootings: Group passes vote of no confidence in Sanwo-Olu’s panel
The Progressive Yoruba Youth (PYY) has passed a vote of no confidence in the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution instituted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to investigate police brutality and high handedness. According to the group, the panel has so far come short of high expectations of Lagosians, reduced to something of a “circus […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ibom Deep Seaport will transform Akwa Ibom to a transhipment city – Gov Emmanuel
…As AKSG partners BPA, Korean Maritime University for technical, manpower development for Ibom Deep Seaport …geophysical, geotechnical studies to begin next week – Akan Okon Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has assured Akwa Ibom people that the Ibom Deep Seaport project whem operational will transform the State into a transhipment city that will provide thousands […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
June 12: NADECO calls for return to 1960 constitution
The National Democracy Coalition (NADECO), yesterday, insisted that Nigeria must return to the 1960 Federal Constitution else the component units will take the legitimate and legal option of self-determination to free themselves from the suffocating enforced cohabitation, where other ethnic nationalities are treated as second or third class citizens In a communique issued by the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)