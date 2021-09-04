News

Marwa rules out legalisation of cannabis as agency convicts 1,630 in 8 months, seizes over N100b drugs

…says Buhari agrees to build barracks for NDLEA personnel

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to build barracks to house officials of the agency across the country to ensure their safety. Marwa made this disclosure yesterday while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa.

The NDLEA boss who ruled out the possibility of legalising the use of cannabis as being advocated by certain persons also told newsmen that the agency had succeeded in convicting 1,630 persons since January this year while drugs worth over N100 billion had been seized. Marwa, who said he was at the Villa to update the President on the activities of the agency, disclosed that: “I raised the issue of barracks, the NDLEA has been in existence for 32 years.

All other agencies, armed forces, police, customs, immigration, and road safety, all have estates, and barracks, except the NDLEA. ‘‘We still don’t have barracks. And now, considering the hazardous nature of the work that we do, the danger in it, we arrest and jail the criminals and then live among them. So clearly, we got a positive response on that. And the Commander-in-Chief, we’re very grateful for it and we look forward to the execution.” He added that the President who commended the anti-drug crusaders for a job well done equally gave the nod to his request to recruit more hands for the agency. Responding to calls for legalisation of cannabis, Marwa said: “The World Health Organisation itself has declared cannabis affects the brain, alters brain function. It destabilizes, affects behavior. It also affects body organs, and at some point, it can lead to death.

So while we appreciate those who want to localize it for financial gains, we have to be careful to reconcile it with life. “So it’s money versus life. And up to this point, science has not developed up to the point where it can remove the THC in cannabis to zero.

Therefore, cannabis is harmful to our health is a danger to society. We must never allow its legalization. What’s more, Nigeria has 10.6 million cannabis users, this is the highest in the world. Isn’t it sad? We can never support legalisation and I don’t see how the National Assembly would pass the act because I know 90% or more of the honorable and distinguished members of the National Assembly know the implications of this legalization and they dare not go back to their constituencies if anyone signs legalisation because we’re seeing the implication on the ground, the youths, the families are being destroyed because of cannabis and drugs. It wouldn’t be legalized by the grace of God.”

