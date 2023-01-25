Metro & Crime

Marwa seeks community support as Ochi’Idoma, others back drug war

TheChairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen MohamedBubaMarwa( retd), haschallenged traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to champion the campaign against substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in their communities and spheres of recovinfluence. Marwa, inastatement byNDLEA director media and publicity, Femi Babafemi gave the charge at different occasions in Igumale, Ado Local Government Area and Otukpo in Benue State on Sunday 22nd and Monday 23rd January respectively. The NDLEA boss was in Igumale to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of the Agency’s Area Command office in the community.

Speaking at the palace of the community’s monarch, Chief Joseph OcheIkor, Marwaurgedthetraditionalrulertoseethesitingof anNDLEA office in his domain as a call to mobilise his people to reject substance abuse and support ongoing efforts to eliminate access to illicit drugs wreakinghavocs in families and communities. In his remarks at the foundationlayingceremonyandthe commissioning of a 20-kilometre road facilitated by the member representing Ado-Ogbadigbo-Okpokwu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, whoincidentally is the Chairman, House Committee onNarcoticDrugs, Hon. FrancisOttah Agbo, Marwa said, “both developmentsaresignsof theimportance of thiscommunity and localgovernment to Nigeria’s welfare and also a testament that communities in this cornerof thecountryarenotleftout of thedividendsof democracy by its leaders.”

 

