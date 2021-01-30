Marwa signs new pact with US to strengthen Nigeria’s drug war

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the United States Government on how to strengthen Nigeria’s drug war drug even as he assured that the agency will be hard against drug traffickers, exporters and importers operating in the country.

He disclosed this when he received the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard, in his office in Abuja. Marwa said: “We will be hard against drug criminals. We will be serious. We are going to rid this country of illicit drugs trade, trafficking and consumption.

But in carrying out this onerous task, I will take this opportunity to seek for more of your support for the agency to enable us move faster.” Disclosing that the NDLEA has been partnering with the US departments and agencies fighting against drug menace like DEA and INF, he said: “The US has assisted us in the area of training, operational equipment, logistics. But we still need more of this assistance to ensure we go after the criminals and in a hard way.”

