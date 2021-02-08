News

Marwa to drug barons: We’ll smoke you out

Posted on

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), retired General Mohammed Buba Marwa, has again warned drug barons and traffickers still unrelenting in their illicittradethathisagencywas equally poised to smoke them out of their hiding places and make them face the consequences of their crime.

 

Marwa issued the warning yesterday while reacting to arrest of seven drug barons operating four large warehouses in Ukpuje Forest, Owan West LocalGovernmentAreaof Edo State, where 16, 344 bags of cannabis and seeds, weighing 233, 778kg were seized in addition to two pump action and one double barrel guns. The estimated street value of theseizedillicitdrug wasput at over N1.4 billion.

 

The suspects, now in NDLEA custody included Emmanuel Oki, 62; who is the chairman of the vigilante group in Ukpuje; Chief Odi Sabato, 42 and Bright Inemi Ede- gbe, 53. Others were Gowon Ehimigbai, 53; Enodi Ode, 37; Ayo Oni, 30 and Akhime Benjamin, 43.

 

According to the Edo State Commander of the anti-drug agency, Buba Wakawa, this was the largest single concentrationof cannabisdiscovered by the command.

 

He gave the breakdown of the drugs as follows; 318 bags of 80kg each weighing 25,440kg; 15,853 bags of 13kg weighing 206,089kg. However, while the total quantity seized was 2,249kg, others weighing 231,529kg were destroyedinside the warehouses.

 

 

Wakawa ascribed the success of the operation to the enabling environment created by the new Chairman/Chief Executiveof theAgency, Buba Marwa.

 

“We took delivery of two new Hilux operational vehicles presented to the command last week. Thisisthefirstassignment of the vehicles and it turned out to be the best for the command. We are grateful to the chairman, and this is a clear warning that there is no room for drug barons in the state.”

