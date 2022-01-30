News Top Stories

Marwa to new NDLEA officers: Don’t compromise drug war

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) has warned newly trained officers of the anti-narcotic body about the consequences of compromising the renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking in the country.

 

Marwa gave the warning on Saturday, during the passing out parade of 2,000 Narcotic Assistants at the NDLEA Academy, Jos, Plateau state, where he charged the newly trained  personnel to beware of the temptation of inducement in the line of their work.

 

He said: “It is pertinent that I repeat at this occasion the advice I have given those who went ahead of you: Beware of the lure of filthy lucre.

 

As you go about your duty, there will be inducement with money and calculated efforts to derail you from doing your duty by drug traffickers, fixers and barons.

Never compromise!

 

Do not forget that society needs protection from these bad actors, and any failure in your duty can directly or indirectly jeopardise society including your family. Hence, every encounter with the illicit drug underworld should be a moment of strength and not a moment of weakness.”

 

While reminding the new officers of the series of steps taken in the past 12 months to reposition the Agency for effectiveness, he assured them they were coming on board at the right time.

 

He said: “Let me assure you that you are coming into the Agency at a very good time.

 

You are coming in at a time when the job has become exciting, challenging and gratifying as well. “We are presently in an era when we have launched an Offensive Action to put traffickers and barons on the defensive. We have equally launched War against Drug Abuse campaign to win over society to our side as our collaborators in the effort to curb illicit drug abuse.

 

“We have undertaken a raft of reforms in the past 12 months so much so the Agency has regained a vibrancy that gives our officers and men a pride of place among their peers.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NGO donates cartons of face masks to journalists in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Jireh’Doos Foundation (JDF), yesterday donated cartons of facemasks to journalists in Benue State as part of its contribution to measures aimed to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state. Making the donation in Makurdi, the state capital, Chief Executive of the foundation, Josephine Habba, said it was part […]
News

COVID-19: Asaba Airport reopens flight operations

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Air-Peace flight operation yesterday resumed Lagos-Asaba-Lagos and Abuja-Asaba-Abuja routes at the budding Asaba International Airport with a pledge to deliver the best flight experience to the travelling public on the routes against COVID-19 pandemic. The Air-Peace Boeing 737 with Registration No. 5N–BUJ arrived at Asaba, where it landed at the airport about 8.50a.m and was […]
News

Lagos fire fighters handled 2,700 emergencies in two years

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government has said that its state fire service responded to 2,700 distress calls from July 2019 till date. The government also said that it has increased its manpower with the employment of additional 100 fire fighters, assuring that response time to fire incidents would now be swifter and professionally handled. The state’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica