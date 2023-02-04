Marwa To Religious Leaders: Make anti-drug abuse messages constant in your sermons

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has charged religious bodies and other faith based organisations to make the campaign against drug abuse a constant feature in their sermons and evangelical activities to save millions of Nigerian youths afflicted by the menace of substance abuse and prevent many others from slipping into the scourge. Marwa gave the charge when he received a delegation from the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), led by its Chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau, at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja.

While appreciating the JIBWIBS leadership for their advocacy campaigns against drug abuse through their various platforms, the NDLEA boss said millions of young Nigerians are already grappling with substance abuse and its consequences, and as such every stakeholder is needed to mobilise preventive measures that will save those not yet afflicted by the scourge.

“I would like to seize this medium to appeal to our religious bodies, the two major faiths and other faith based organisations to join this effort being coordinated by NDLEA and ensure that anti-drug abuse messages feature constantly in their sermons and other evangelical activities,” he stated. He expressed happiness about JIBWIS’ decision to establish a rehabilitation centre in Kaduna. “We’re glad about your choice of Kaduna because Governor Nasir el-Rufai is passionate about the drug war and has done a lot to transform the state,” he added.

