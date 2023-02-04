News

Marwa To Religious Leaders: Make anti-drug abuse messages constant in your sermons

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has charged religious bodies and other faith based organisations to make the campaign against drug abuse a constant feature in their sermons and evangelical activities to save millions of Nigerian youths afflicted by the menace of substance abuse and prevent many others from slipping into the scourge. Marwa gave the charge when he received a delegation from the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), led by its Chairman, Sheik Abdullahi Bala Lau, at the Agency’s national headquarters in Abuja.

While appreciating the JIBWIBS leadership for their advocacy campaigns against drug abuse through their various platforms, the NDLEA boss said millions of young Nigerians are already grappling with substance abuse and its consequences, and as such every stakeholder is needed to mobilise preventive measures that will save those not yet afflicted by the scourge.

“I would like to seize this medium to appeal to our religious bodies, the two major faiths and other faith based organisations to join this effort being coordinated by NDLEA and ensure that anti-drug abuse messages feature constantly in their sermons and other evangelical activities,” he stated. He expressed happiness about JIBWIS’ decision to establish a rehabilitation centre in Kaduna. “We’re glad about your choice of Kaduna because Governor Nasir el-Rufai is passionate about the drug war and has done a lot to transform the state,” he added.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Presidency: PDP ticket not for highest bidder – Momodu

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Publisher and entrepreneur, Chief Dele Momodu, said the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is not for sale to the highest bidder. Momodu, who bought his nomination form on Friday, regretted that Nigeria has been hijacked by a political class that cares only about itself and not the unity, development and progress of […]
News Top Stories

Customs intercepts illegal exports, rakes N4bn

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Zone A Strike Force, has made over 200 seizures and raked in N4billion from January till date. Also, the service said that the unit had shifted focus from import to identifying export irregularities, leading to seizures of unprocessed wood, charcoal and coal.   The Coordinator of the Strike Force Unit, Deputy […]
News

UN reiterates support to Nigeria’s food security

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Abuja

The United Nations (UN) Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has reiterated its support towards Nigeria’s efforts to achieve food security.   This disclosure was made in Abuja recently when FAO’s Representative to Nigeria and to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mr. Fred Kafeero, presented his letters of credence to the Minister of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica