Marwa warns against attempt to legalise cannabis

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig.-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), has warned that the current move by some stakeholders to push for the legalisation of cannabis in Nigeria will rob the country of the gains so far made in the renewed war against drug abuse and trafficking in the country. The NDLEA boss spoke in Abuja, yesterday at a national security summit organised by the House of Representatives. He said the present figure of 10.6 million Nigerians abusing cannabis was frightening and enough to sound the alarm bell.

He said the strong nexus between drug abuse and the security challenges across the country were incontrovertible. He said: “Presently, there is no bigger national issue than the issue of insecurity in Nigeria. It is one of the biggest challenges, if not the biggest, threatening our dear country.

Insecurity is today a full-blown malady with many manifestations such as insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, murder, robbery, reprisal killing, name it. Yet, there had never been a government that was more committed to ending this spate of insecurity than the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. The President had matched political willpower with resources, but the scope and frequency of these acts of destabilisation and the audacity displayed by the perpetrators call for a second, critical look at the malaise

