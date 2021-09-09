News

Marwa’s track record inspiring at 68, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the track record of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd) as inspiring even as he attained the age of 68 today. The President in a release yesterday, congratulated the former military governor of old Borno State and military administrator of Lagos State on the auspicious occasion, joining members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoice with the public servant, who he said continued to distinguish himself in leadership. Buhari noted the fillip in the war against drug abuse and trafficking, with commendable results, appreciating Marwa’s dedication to repositioning the NDLEA, sanitising the streets and re-orienting youths on the dangers of substance abuse.

