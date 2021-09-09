Marwa’s track record inspiring at 68, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the track record of the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd) as inspiring even as he attained the age of 68 today. The President in a release yesterday, congratulated the former military governor of old Borno State and military administrator of Lagos State on the auspicious occasion, joining members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to rejoice with the public servant, who he said continued to distinguish himself in leadership. Buhari noted the fillip in the war against drug abuse and trafficking, with commendable results, appreciating Marwa’s dedication to repositioning the NDLEA, sanitising the streets and re-orienting youths on the dangers of substance abuse.
Related Articles
More than 100 Boko Haram, captives surrender along Cameroon-Nigeria border
More than 100 Boko Haram and their captives, almost all Nigerians, have fled the group in the past two weeks, according to the Multinational Joint Task Force fighting the Islamist militants. Thirty-four-year-old Nigerian Kharim Kalga is among 109 people who have surrendered to the task force since late July, reports the Voice of America […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kalu charges Akeredolu on inclusive governance
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has commended the people of Ondo State for sustaining their support for Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Kalu urged the governor to maintain his all-inclusive and participatory approach to governance. While calling on the candidates […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari displeased over killing of 12 soldiers in Benue
*We are disappointed but not discouraged, Defence Minister President Mohammadu Buhari Thursday registered his profound anger and displeasure over the killing of 12 Nigerian soldiers including a captain in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State by militia youths. The President conveyed his grievances through the Minister of Defence, General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) during […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)