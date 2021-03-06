Arts & Entertainments

Mary Njoku: N1m for anyone with proof I pay graduates poorly

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

Nigeria actress, Mary Njoku, has offered to pay anyone with proof that she underpays the graduates working for her company. The movie star and her husband, Jason Njoku of Iroko TV have come under severe backlash after he said N4.6M as tuition fee is cheap.

According to those, who called them out, they wondered how their staff would be able to pay such an amount of money for tuition when they are underpaid. While reacting to the backlash, Njoku asked anyone with proof that members of staff in her company are underpaid. “I want to apologise for speaking about meritocracy.

For speaking up for smart people who work hard but underpaid cos they couldn’t afford to further their education. I apologize. I run ROK. And we value our employees irrespective of their educational qualification,” she wrote. “So, come forward with proof if you know any current ROK staff who earns 30k 70k or even 90k. Graduate or illiterate. And get 1m naira. Come forward PUBLICLY Pls.” The Njokus are one of Nigeria’s most influential celebrity couples. Jason is the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, a videoon- demand service for Nigerian movies.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Enugu, Anambra men should marry Imo girls, lady cries out in viral video

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian lady known as Esther Sky has cried out on social media that especially those from Enugu and Anambra no longer marry from Imo state. She expressed her dissatisfaction in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday. According to the Imo State lady identified as Esther Sky, men are now running […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man performs surgery to grow tall

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A man in the United States has undergone cosmetic surgery to increase his height from 5ft 11 to 6ft 1. According to the Daily Mail, Alfonso Flores, from Dallas, Texas, had always wanted to be taller – even when he was a child. Despite the reservations of his friends and family members, the 28-year-old pre-med […]
Arts & Entertainments

Plateau fully set to host 2020 NAFEST, says official

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Plateau State government has disclosed that it is fully ready to host the 33rd edition of the National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST) scheduled to begin November 23 in Jos, the state capital The Acting General Manager, Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Mrs Salome Bida, disclosed this while speaking to New Telegraph on Wednesday […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica