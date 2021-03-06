Mary Njoku: N1m for anyone with proof I pay graduates poorly

Nigeria actress, Mary Njoku, has offered to pay anyone with proof that she underpays the graduates working for her company. The movie star and her husband, Jason Njoku of Iroko TV have come under severe backlash after he said N4.6M as tuition fee is cheap.

According to those, who called them out, they wondered how their staff would be able to pay such an amount of money for tuition when they are underpaid. While reacting to the backlash, Njoku asked anyone with proof that members of staff in her company are underpaid. “I want to apologise for speaking about meritocracy.

For speaking up for smart people who work hard but underpaid cos they couldn’t afford to further their education. I apologize. I run ROK. And we value our employees irrespective of their educational qualification,” she wrote. “So, come forward with proof if you know any current ROK staff who earns 30k 70k or even 90k. Graduate or illiterate. And get 1m naira. Come forward PUBLICLY Pls.” The Njokus are one of Nigeria’s most influential celebrity couples. Jason is the co-founder and CEO of iROKOtv, a videoon- demand service for Nigerian movies.

