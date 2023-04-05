Mary Njoku Slams Uche Ogbodo Over Comment On False Rape

Nollywood actress, Mary Njoku has slammed her colleague, Uche Ogbodo for criticised a man who claimed he was a victim of a false rape allegation.

Over the weekend, a man identified as Richard Osita called out a woman named Bella Nwoko on social media for allegedly attempting to falsely accuse him of rape.

The man, who also slammed the police for not taking his complaint seriously, shared a video of the woman apologising for accusing him of rape in 2021.

Osita said he went to the police station to complain and report the woman, but the police did not take him seriously.

He also accused them of being stereotyped and not concerned about men, he explained further by saying the police made an attempt after dragging the matter online.

Reacting in the comment section, Uche Ogbodo slammed Osita for being vindictive and adamant about persecuting his former friend despite her public apology.

The actress, explained that the woman only threatened Osita and did not carry out her action.

She wrote: “Richard you need to relax with your vindictive approach! She threatened to accuse you but she never did….and turned around to apologise for it. “Forgive her then and move on! Let us stop pushing wicked and meant people to ruin people’s lives all in the name of ‘I am Right’. “See how you are even abusing the Police Force! What manner of person is this guy? You want her to pay for what? For not carrying out a threat yet? Nah you even carry am come social media come announce am. Abeg shift Richard!”

In reacting to Ogbodo’s comments, Mary Njoku disagreed with her colleague, saying the woman must face the consequences for her action because she could have destroyed the man’s life, career, and reputation forever.

She wrote: “She must face the consequences. False rape allegations can destroy someone’s life, career, and reputation forever.

“Any time you search for his name ‘rape’ could be mentioned. And his crime was ‘not being interested in her.’ she needs to be jailed.”

