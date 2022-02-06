Maryam Elisha speaks on managing her foundation for 16 years

Former Beauty Queen and owner of Rikaoto By Me fashion brand, Maryam Elisha said that it has been 16 years of relentless hard work to keep the foundation she launched after winning Miss Valentine in 2006 running smoothly.

In a short interview, the renowned fashion designer explained that she has always loved to care for the less privileged and after winning the crown in Abuja, 2006, she saw an opportunity to fullfill that dream. She unveiled “SAVE TOMORROW TODAY FOUNDATION” as a pet project but later found out that running a charity foundation is not a walk in the park. “As young Beauty Queen back then, I wanted to do so much for the poor.

So for my pet project, I started the foundation, Save Tomorrow Today Foundation’ but I found out that I can’t run it with only my personal fund. I started looking for sponsors and when sponsors were not coming like expected. I started looking for a business that would help me financially.

This is part of the reason I became a designer.” To mark her birthday last December, Maryam Elisha and her team were able to raise the sum of Four million naira ( 4,000,000) through the “SAVE TOMORROW TODAY FOUNDATION” for the upkeep of the less privilege children at the Destitute Home Okobaba.

“I am grateful for how far we have come in the 16 years of running the Foundation. I sincerely appreciate individuals who are constantly giving towards ‘Save Tomorrow Today Foundation” and also the sponsors of the 16 years of Affecting lives positively.

Sponsors like Vista international, Indofood company ( indomie) and Dangote group of companies have had our backs for years and I am grateful for all their support,” she said.

