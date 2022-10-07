Sports

MaryLove Romps into Lagos Tennis Cup S’final

Defending women’s champion Marylove Edwards has cruised into the semifinals of the 2022 Lagos Tennis Cup with a game to spare after brushing aside 8th seed Blessing Omotayo 6-4, 6-2 on Centre Court at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club on Thursday afternoon. The win ensures the 17-year-old sensation will face 16-year-old Oiza Yakubu in a top-of-the-table clash today, after the latter also qualified for the last-four after coming from behind to beat 6th seed Rachael Adunoye in three sets of 6-7, 6-1, 6-2. Omotayo and Adunoye will face each other in a dead rubber tie as each looks certain to be heading home after losing their opening two group games.

The other group is still very open despite second seed Aanu Ayegbusi having won her opening two matches. She still needs a result against 4th seed Stella Udokwelu who bounced back from an opening round loss to Lagos-based Toyin Asogba to hammer 5th seed Bunmi Are 6-3, 6-2. 7th seed Asogba will take on Are in her final group game and a win significantly would enhance her chances of a place in the last four. On the men’s side of the draw, defending champion Uche Oparaoji steamrolled 4th seed Peter Lawal 6-2, 6-0 to almost guarantee a place in the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old left-hander is scheduled to play injured Chima Michael in his last group game. If Chima, as anticipated, is unable to play, Oparaoji would be making his second straight semi-final appearance in the Lagos Tennis Cup.

 

