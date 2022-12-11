Masari backs CBN cash withdrawal limit policy

Regardless of widespread criticisms against limitations placed on cash withdrawals by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in its cashless policy, the governor of Katsina state, Bello Masari, has thrown his weight behind the policy.

Masari said this yesterday in a chat with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his Daura country home.

According to him, the policy would bolster the development of the nation’s economy.

On why the governors have not said anything about the policy, he said, “what is wrong with it except one who stockpiles millions in his house and is afraid to bring it.

“It will help the economy. Now, all the money has not been in the banking sector. The Central Bank Governor said that they have mopped over One Trillion Naira (N1 trillion) into the

banking sector which was stashed in soak-ways and other places.

“We believe by the end of the transition to the new currency, the remaining trillion will be back in the banking sector. I think it is very good for the economy,” he said.

On why he visited the President, he said: “When you have a president visiting your state, you need to come and see how well he has been since his arrival. So fundamentally that is what brought me here and also to find how he is coping with his two or three days holiday here in his hometown in Daura, Katsina State. So it’s essentially a private visit.”

Asked what would Nigeria expect from Katsina in the 2023 elections, the governor said APC would have more votes than ever because they have worked and empowered the people.

“Well, I think it will expect more votes for APC here in Katsina state. APC has performed well at the national, state and local government.

“We have done well in Katsina State, we have been able to touch the lives of millions of people in Katsina State, we have been able to have a presence in all the 361 wards of Katsina State and the social intervention has cut across and in Daura.

“You have seen the federal government’s presence in terms of the federal university, in terms of zonal hospital, in terms of federal polytechnic and many projects of urban renewal, urban development here in Daura and the surrounding communities.

“So APC has delivered in Katsina State and certainly come the 2023 election, Katsina State will be for APC,” he assured.

He further asserted that the government was making steady progress on the security situation in the state adding that “The president has given marching orders for security agencies and we at the state government level have been providing all the logistics needed as much as we can to the members of the security agencies.

“So from the report I have last week, there was a drastic drop in terms of kidnapping and cattle rustling. Luckily enough, what we are having now is mainly kidnapping and some rustling of animals. We don’t have the kind of bandits’ attacks we use to have. So we are progressing but we are seeing some remnants, they are not Boko Haram but people of Islamists from other West African countries in one or two local governments and we are dealing with the situation.”

