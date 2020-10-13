News

Masari calls for community participation to end insecurity

Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, has advocated for community participation in security matters towards ending banditry in the North- West region. Masari spoke at a two-day security awareness workshop for heads of local government administration and district heads.

He said the number of security personnel in states of the North-West region were now ready to deal with the security challenges facing the area.

 

Governor Masari insisted that communities in the region had a vital role of providing useful information on activities of bandits that would assist security personnel in carrying out their assignments.

“The problem of insecurity should not be left in the hands of security agents alone, communities must be involved to assist in ending the problem,” he said. Masari said his administration was working with the state House of Assembly to establish district councils in dealing with security issues.

 

He directed the office of the special adviser on security to organise a similar workshop for religious leaders and other stakeholders. He noted that such workshops would provide opportunities for people to prepare to address insecurity and other crimes in the state.

Earlier, Emir of Katsina, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulmumin Kabir Usman, called for reintroduction of taxes and levy that was abolished in 1982. Usman said newsmen in the state would help traditional rulers to identify aliens and criminals in their

